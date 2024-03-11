"He’s a little mid-spring beat up" - Yankees manager Aaron Boone explains captain Aaron Judge's absence from split-squad games

The New York Yankees played well against the Baltimore Orioles and the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday but without their captain, Aaron Judge.

According to Bryan Hoch from MLB.com, Yankees manager Aaron Boone stated before Monday's split-squad games that Judge is "beat up" and needs a break from the game due to overworking.

“He’s a little mid-spring beat up with all the work they do in the cage and the back fields,” Boone said from Clearwater, via MLB.com.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

At the moment, there is no specific date for Judge's return to the field. Boone mentioned that Judge is not expected to return before the Wednesday game against the Boston Red Sox.

“Boone said he doesn’t expect the star outfielder to play again until Wednesday against the Red Sox,” Hoch reported.

On Sunday, Judge played at third after DJ LeMahieu and Juan Soto against the Atlanta Braves. He was later replaced by Trent Grisham in the fourth inning. Judge stated that his early exit was already approved by Boone.

“He talked to me before BP,” Judge said, according to Hoch. “He kind of said, ‘Hey, I’ve been meaning to catch you. I’ve got Grish behind you. You cool with two [at-bats]?’ I said, ‘Man, what is it, March 10? I’m good with whatever you’ve got.”

Aaron Judge needs to stay healthy for the Yankees' sake

The New York Yankees have an 8-9 record with one tie in 18 games in the Grapefruit League. They're aiming to take a shot at the World Series in 2024, with Juan Soto leading the offense and Anthony Rizzo back in the lineup.

However, to achieve this, they must avoid injuries, especially to players like Aaron Judge. Judge has taken good care of his health, which has even been praised by Boone.

“One thing I think Aaron has gotten really, really good at the last few years is managing the nicks and looking at the minor things that he deals with throughout the year,” Boone said (via MLB.com). “He governs and protects himself really well.”

Last year, Aaron Judge suffered a hip strain in April but quickly returned the next month after staying on the 10-day IL. However, he then missed multiple games after tearing a toe ligament in June, limiting him to only 106 games.

Expand Tweet

This year, Aaron Judge appears to be healthy and has played six games so far in spring training. However, he's yet to get his impact back, with only a single RBI and struggling to get his hits in recent games.

The break ahead of the regular season start may be part of the plan so that the Yankees can get their captain at his best during that period.

The Yankees' next game is against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, with fans hoping to see their captain leading the team from the front soon.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.