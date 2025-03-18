"He’s been sick for awhile now": Fans gravely concerned for Mookie Betts after Dodgers superstar loses 15lbs due to illness

The Los Angeles Dodgers didn't feel the absence of Mookie Betts in their lineup for their opening game of the Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs as they won 4-1. However, there must be some level of concern for the shortstop who has reportedly lost 15 pounds due to illness.

Ad

Mookie Betts missed the final game of their Cactus League stretch, but the team still chose to take him along to Tokyo, expecting him to get better. His illness kept him out of the exhibition games and he could not make it to the ground for the optional workout on Monday. LA isn't aware of the source of his illness.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Betts missed 36 regular games last season after a wrist injury that sidelined him for almost two months. He recorded a .289 average with 75 RBIs and 19 home runs, forming a formidable trio at the top of the order alongside Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman as they marched to the World Series title.

Even though it was non-contagious and didn't affect his other teammates, fans expressed their concern for the former MVP.

Here are a few reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

Ad

"It’s not anything he ate, people. He was sick before he even came to Japan. He’s been sick for awhile now and must not be contagious because he’s been around the team with no mask. This is what makes me so concerned for him," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"15 pounds wtf?? I thought he just had a stomach bug or something," a fan stated.

"He didn’t have 15 lbs to lose in the first place. Hoping he gets well, another fan hoped.

"The Padres were definitely behind this," a fan joked.

"It’s definitely not something that’s easily spread, because no other teammate is sick….which is scary that it may be something more serious," another X user gave their thoughts.

Ad

"Also at 5'9" 180 pounds and losing 15 pounds is worrisome," a fan said about Mookie's short frame.

Mookie Betts returns to USA to prep for home opener

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reported on Tuesday that Mookie Betts returned home to get better and healthy for the team's home opener against the Detroit Tigers on Mar. 27. Betts is a vital figure in the team's infield plans.

Ad

“Mookie flew home early evening, late afternoon yesterday and arrived safely,” Roberts said. “It just made the most sense for him to get back to a regular routine. That’s kind of where we’re at and we all support it.”

After manning the outfield following his wrist injury midway through the 2024 season, the 8x All-Star was expected to play shortstop. Miguel Rojas has currently taken his place in the diamond in his absence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback