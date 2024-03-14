"He stood up for me and I appreciate it" - When Aaron Judge backed Aaron Boone following umpire tussle that led to latter's ejection

Aaron Judge’s career highlight has to be the 2022 season when he became the American League MVP for the first time while setting the AL record for most home runs in a season with 62. But that year was just more than a normal season to him.

After settling arbitration for $19.6 million in 2022, Judge was set to become a free agent. However, that never happened as he showed sheer dominance in that season, which made the New York front office offer him a nine-year extension, amounting to a whopping $360 million.

That all came after Aaron Judge shattered a record created by Roger Maris in 1961.

Aaron Judge after tying Roger Maris for the American League record

In the book "62," authored by Bryan Hoch of MLB.com and with a foreword by Roger Maris Jr., his historic moment, along with many unheard stories, are told.

Aaron Judge knew he had Boone’s back

Bryan Hoch, a Yankees beat writer, mentioned several never-heard moments in his book, "62," from the start of the season to reaching the milestone, including the story when Yankees manager Aaron Boone got ejected for standing up for Judge.

In April 2022, the Yankees were having a dream season, sweeping teams like the Cleveland Guardians, Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals until they got halted by the Toronto Blue Jays to end their 10-game winning streak.

Aaron Judge was spearheading the Yankees' offense. However, he had a difficult game against the Blue Jays on May 5. Home plate umpire Marty Foster called third strikes in the sixth and eighth innings, which Boone and Judge questioned. A fuming Boone engaged in an on-field verbal tussle with Foster.

Foster ejected Boone. However, the incident impacted Judge and made him more fond of Boone.

“I appreciate it,” Judge on Page 92 in "62." “I voiced my opinion to Marty during the game and let him know what I was thinking about the calls. At that point, that’s all I can do.

"That’s why I have a manager to stick up for me. If I get tossed in that situation, it’s going to hurt us. He stood up for us and for me, and I appreciate it.”

Judge also shared how he remained calm in such situations by remembering advice from his Fresno State days.

“My college coach (Mike Batesole) told me, ‘You’re not an umpire; you’re a hitter. Focus on hitting, and don’t be complaining about calls,” Judge heeds those words to this day. (Page 92)

That loss was a step for him as in October at Globe Life Field at the Texas Rangers, Judge broke Roger Maris’ AL record of 61 home runs in a single season.

Two years have passed, and Judge is preparing to play his ninth MLB season. He has taken a few game breaks from the ongoing Grapefruit League to deal with abdominal discomfort.

Yankees fans eagerly anticipate another MVP season like 2022 from their captain this year and hoping to end the decade-old World Series drought.

