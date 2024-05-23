It was all to play for in the series finale between the LA Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks, and the D-backs prevailed handsomely. They not only won the NL West series but shut out the Dodgers in the third and final game as well. Arizona's Ryne Nelson led the charge in a bullpen game for the D-backs and shut out the home team through a collective performance at the mound.

The Dodgers are now 33-19 for the season after their dismal performance on Wednesday night, facing backlash by fans on X/Twitter, for giving up the home series against the Diamondbacks:

"Horrible result," one fan commented.

"What type of performance was this," another fan commented.

LA's batters could only manage a total of six hits in the game against the D-backs, with a couple from Gavin Lux and one each from Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, Teoscar Hernandez and Kike Hernandez. But the home team failed to convert these base hits into runs as the hitting lineup lacked conviction to drive in the runs tonight.

Fans further lashed out at the bottom of the hitting lineup as they failed to make a considerable dent against the Diamondbacks bullpen:

"Fire the bottom of the lineup," one fan commented.

"The dodgers can’t win if 6 out of 9 hitters don’t hit. It’s embarrassing for the first place team in their division," another fan commented.

"We got some serious bottom of the lineup issues," yet another fan commented.

Tyler Glasnow was unimpressive from the start, which has been a rare sight this season. He gave up three runs on four hits in five innings as the other LA Dodgers relievers couldn't make a comeback either, giving up a further three runs to lose the contest and the series at home.

Dodgers will now hit the road to play against Reds and Mets in separate three-game series

The Dodgers will now hit the road for six straight games as they take on the Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets in a back-to-back three-game series. They will look to bury the demons of their home series defeat against the D-backs by making easy work of the Reds (20-29), who have struggled so far this campaign.

Furthermore, the Dodgers will look to make easy work of the Mets (21-28), who recently got swept by the Cleveland Guardians and have low morale as they sit in the fourth spot in the NL East standings.

