Houston Astros eyeing to add $6,300,000 Red Sox star in the coming off-season, per reports

The Boston Red Sox are desperate to make a few changes in their roster after two subpar seasons, finishing at the bottom end of a competitive AL East. With a new chief of baseball operations in charge, the Red Sox are looking to make a trade with a possible deal with the Houston Astros.

Boston has quite a few quality outfielders, including players like Masataka Yoshida and young prospects like Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, and Ceddanne Rafaela. However, only the latter of the four is right-handed. This means that a quality player like Alex Verdugo might be heading out of Boston.

Verdugo has been an above-average at-bat in the last three seasons. He has been slashing .278/.334/.417 during this period. Defensively too, he has come in strong with +9 Defensive Runs Saved, which is only second to Fernando Tatis Jr. this season.

There was considerable trade interest surrounding Verdugo throughout 2023. He had signed a single-year $6.3 million contract at the start of the year and has one year of team control left, making him suitable to be listed as one of the trade candidates by the Red Sox. Verdugo was able to get significant interest from teams, Houston Astros included.

The Astros are looking to sign Verdugo to increase their left-handed throwing depth. With Michael Brantley's uncertainty and possible free agency, Houston is out of options to complement Jake Meyers and Chas McCormick, and Verdugo just seems to be the perfect fit.

Other clubs interested in Alex Verdugo and what can the Red Sox gain out of the trade

Even though the Astros are the current frontrunners, others like the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners are also actively pursuing Verdugo. The Yankees are in need of left-handed at-bats to balance their current lineup while the Mariners do not have a regular corner field to pair up with Julio Rodriguez in center field.

As for the Red Sox, they would be looking to gain a pitcher from the trade in order to help its inconsistent pitching staff.