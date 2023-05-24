Houston Astros star Jose Altuve left Tuesday's game against the Brewers after feeling ill and the Astros' management decided to be cautious with the second baseman.

It was only his fourth start of the season after missed the opening 43 games of the season due to a thumb injury. Altuve has a history of injuries in his MLB career and fans took the opportunity to mock him for leaving in the middle of the game.

The Astros have been on an eight-game winning streak in the MLB which came to an end against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. They were shut out to a disappointing 6-0 defeat which saw their record reach 28-20 for the season.

Jose Altuve didn't have much luck on the night either, striking out in the first innings, beating out the infield in the third, and grounding out in the fifth. Altuve was then removed in the sixth inning after he was reportedly feeling sick.

Manager Dusty Baker revealed that they pulled him out as a precaution and all the necessary tests were being done. MLB fans were left amused by Altuve's early exit and took the chance to mock him on social media.

"He'll be back. He's just shy," wrote one fan. "It's the computer auto-balancing the game," added another.

Jose Altuve's prolonged absence has opened the door for Mauricio Dubon

The Houston Astros have been more than accustomed to life without Jose Altuve in the MLB. While Altuve missed the first 43 games of the season due to a thumb injury, Mauricio Dubon emerged as the steadying force in second base for the Astros.

In Tuesday's game too, it was Dubon who came on for the Venezuelan. While the Astros look to get back to winning ways in their final game against the Brewers, only time will tell when Altuve can make a return to the lineup.

