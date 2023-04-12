The Pittsburgh Pirates walked off the Houston Astros with a three-run homer to defeat the defending World Series champions in style. The Astros have had a sluggish start to the season, and the Pirates were able to take full advantage. Ji Hwan Bae was the hero for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who launched the game-winning homer in the bottom of the ninth inning.

This continues to be a rough start to the season for the Astros, who they hoped would come to an end against the Pirates. They now find themselves two games under .500 to start the season. These are extenuating circumstances, notably their injury issues, but the team will not lean on those excuses.

Talkin' Baseball provided a clip of the final home run of the game to Twitter.

Houston Astros fans expected their team to look like world-beaters at the start of the season, and that has not been the case thus far. The series against the Pittsburgh Pirates appeared to be the perfect opportunity to tune up, but it'll be harder than anticipated.

Without Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley, the Astros are not at full strength. However, neither are the Pirates who recently lost Oneil Cruz for an extended period of time. This is simply a game the Astros couldn't lose with everything going on, and their fans know it. The team has built a lot of goodwill with their past success but it is beginning to wear off.

The Houston Astros have tough challengers in the American League West in the form of the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels.

Should the Houston Astros hit the panic button after this loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates?

This was a game the Astros were heavily favored to win, but the Pirates fought hard. While it is a concerning loss, it is not time to make radical adjustments quite yet.

However, we are closer to that time than some might think. If they are below .500 by the 30-game mark, additions to the roster may be needed. Defending a World Series championship is a tall task, and the Pittsburgh Pirates just made it a little bit harder for the Houston Astros.

