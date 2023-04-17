The Houston Astros lost 9-1 to the Texas Rangers on Sunday night, despite three stolen bases from shortstop Jeremy Pena. The loss gave the series to the Rangers, who also won the opening game of the three-game set on Friday night, with the Astros winning on Saturday.

Houston starting pitcher Framber Valdez cruised through six innings before he was chased off by Texas' six-run seventh inning. However, only one of the five runs Valdez surrendered in the frame was earned as the Astros' error kept the innings alive.

Jeremy Pena went just 1-for-3 in the game, but logged three stolen bases. He stole second base in the second inning, and then followed that up by swiping both second and third in the fourth inning.

However, the ice-cold Houston Astros offense could not drive in Pena in either instance.

Valdez strafed his way through the Texas lineup over the first half-dozen frames, tallying seven strikeouts. His luck changed in the seventh as the first five Rangers batters reached base. Jeremy Pena was charged with a throwing error that allowed Adolis Garcia to keep the Texas offensive machine churning.

Since just one of the five runs scored in the innings was an earned run, Valdez's ERA dropped to 1.80 this season.

Houston Astros fans are losing their minds as the team ended the weekend two games below .500 at 7-9. However, the Astros had the exact same record after 16 games last season before eventually catching fire and winning the World Series.

Jeremy Pena's crucial error was his first of the season. He was the American League Gold Glove winner at the position in 2022.

The Astros have been involved in four of the past six World Series games since 2017. Houston has won twice and lost twice.

Sunday's loss dropped the team to 4,838-4,829 all time since the organization came into existence in 1962.

Houston Astros, Jeremy Pena look to get back on track

The Astros will look to get back on track when the team hosts the Toronto Blue Jays starting on Monday. The matchup is a possible playoff preview between two clubs with major postseason aspirations.

After the Toronto series, Houston packs up and heads out on the road to face the Atlanta Braves in a rematch of the 2020 World Series, which was won by the Braves.

