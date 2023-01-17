The Houston Astros parted ways with their former general manager shortly after their World Series win, and their search for his replacement still continues. General managers usually depart the team after failing to live up to expectations and not winning the top championship in the sport. James Click built a championship team for the Astros that will be contenders for years to come, so the next hire has some big shoes to fill.
It is shocking that the Astros are yet to hire a new General Manager. The biggest signings of the offseason have already been completed, reportedly under the guidance of Astros owner Jim Crane. So it stands to reason that Crane has a plan for his team, and whomever he hires as General Manager will share that vision.
Michael Schwab shared the list of executives being considered for the role on Twitter.
Michael Hill, Dana Brown and Bobby Evans may not be household names, but they could be soon. The Houston Astros are perrenial winners, with much of the credit going toward their superb front office. Whichever of these three is trusted with the future of the franchise will face high expectations from fans and ownership alike.
It feels like there must be more to the story as to why Click and the Astros couldn't come to an agreement. Some reports indicate philosophical differences with ownership, but little has been confirmed. Either way, it is strange that winning a championship can't overcome any amount of differences. Either way, a new general manager and potentially a new era is coming to the Houston Astros.
Many fans hope Dan Brown, the candidate from the Atlanta Braves, will win the job. While the Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants are both well-run organizations, neither have had the success of the Braves. In the MLB, the measure of an organization is winning, something Dan Brown is familiar with.
The Houston Astros are gearing up for a huge 2023 campaign, and whoever they trust to helm the front office could make all the difference.
The sky is the limit for the Houston Astros in 2023
Repeating in the MLB is an incredibly difficult feat. The season is a grueling marathon that is very difficult to prepare for, even in the best of situations. As the defending champions, the Astros will get every team's best shot as they defend their title.
It won't be easy, but the Astros are built to win it all once again in 2023.