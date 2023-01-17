The Houston Astros parted ways with their former general manager shortly after their World Series win, and their search for his replacement still continues. General managers usually depart the team after failing to live up to expectations and not winning the top championship in the sport. James Click built a championship team for the Astros that will be contenders for years to come, so the next hire has some big shoes to fill.

It is shocking that the Astros are yet to hire a new General Manager. The biggest signings of the offseason have already been completed, reportedly under the guidance of Astros owner Jim Crane. So it stands to reason that Crane has a plan for his team, and whomever he hires as General Manager will share that vision.

Michael Schwab shared the list of executives being considered for the role on Twitter.

Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13



-Michael Hill, former Marlins president of baseball operations



-Dana Brown, Braves VP of Scouting



-Bobby Evans, former Giants GM The Astros are interviewing candidates for GM, here is some of the list per @Ken_Rosenthal -Michael Hill, former Marlins president of baseball operations-Dana Brown, Braves VP of Scouting-Bobby Evans, former Giants GM The Astros are interviewing candidates for GM, here is some of the list per @Ken_Rosenthal -Michael Hill, former Marlins president of baseball operations-Dana Brown, Braves VP of Scouting-Bobby Evans, former Giants GM

Michael Hill, Dana Brown and Bobby Evans may not be household names, but they could be soon. The Houston Astros are perrenial winners, with much of the credit going toward their superb front office. Whichever of these three is trusted with the future of the franchise will face high expectations from fans and ownership alike.

KEN @kenamikaze twitter.com/michaelschwab1… Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13



-Michael Hill, former Marlins president of baseball operations



-Dana Brown, Braves VP of Scouting



-Bobby Evans, former Giants GM The Astros are interviewing candidates for GM, here is some of the list per @Ken_Rosenthal -Michael Hill, former Marlins president of baseball operations-Dana Brown, Braves VP of Scouting-Bobby Evans, former Giants GM The Astros are interviewing candidates for GM, here is some of the list per @Ken_Rosenthal -Michael Hill, former Marlins president of baseball operations-Dana Brown, Braves VP of Scouting-Bobby Evans, former Giants GM I forgot the Astros didn't have a GM I forgot the Astros didn't have a GM💀 twitter.com/michaelschwab1…

Charles Krohn @CharlesKrohn4 @michaelschwab13

It would appear that it had nothing to do with winning the WS! @Ken_Rosenthal Was it a clash of personalities that produced the Astros search?It would appear that it had nothing to do with winning the WS! @michaelschwab13 @Ken_Rosenthal Was it a clash of personalities that produced the Astros search? It would appear that it had nothing to do with winning the WS!

It feels like there must be more to the story as to why Click and the Astros couldn't come to an agreement. Some reports indicate philosophical differences with ownership, but little has been confirmed. Either way, it is strange that winning a championship can't overcome any amount of differences. Either way, a new general manager and potentially a new era is coming to the Houston Astros.

TexasPrepBaseball @H5AB @michaelschwab13 @Ken_Rosenthal While Brown is probably the leader of the pack, there are a couple not listed here that I believe are destined for GM greatness. You never know, Astros might just shock the world again. @michaelschwab13 @Ken_Rosenthal While Brown is probably the leader of the pack, there are a couple not listed here that I believe are destined for GM greatness. You never know, Astros might just shock the world again.

Many fans hope Dan Brown, the candidate from the Atlanta Braves, will win the job. While the Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants are both well-run organizations, neither have had the success of the Braves. In the MLB, the measure of an organization is winning, something Dan Brown is familiar with.

Chad Grigar @chadg1029 @michaelschwab13 @Ken_Rosenthal I’ll take Dana brown. Look at the talent the braves are putting in the league @michaelschwab13 @Ken_Rosenthal I’ll take Dana brown. Look at the talent the braves are putting in the league

Jordan Acosta @JordanAcosta100 Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13



-Michael Hill, former Marlins president of baseball operations



-Dana Brown, Braves VP of Scouting



-Bobby Evans, former Giants GM The Astros are interviewing candidates for GM, here is some of the list per @Ken_Rosenthal -Michael Hill, former Marlins president of baseball operations-Dana Brown, Braves VP of Scouting-Bobby Evans, former Giants GM The Astros are interviewing candidates for GM, here is some of the list per @Ken_Rosenthal -Michael Hill, former Marlins president of baseball operations-Dana Brown, Braves VP of Scouting-Bobby Evans, former Giants GM Out of these 3 it’s obvious in my opinion that Dana Brown is the best choice. Look at the talent in that Braves clubhouse twitter.com/michaelschwab1… Out of these 3 it’s obvious in my opinion that Dana Brown is the best choice. Look at the talent in that Braves clubhouse twitter.com/michaelschwab1…

The Houston Astros are gearing up for a huge 2023 campaign, and whoever they trust to helm the front office could make all the difference.

The sky is the limit for the Houston Astros in 2023

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Six

Repeating in the MLB is an incredibly difficult feat. The season is a grueling marathon that is very difficult to prepare for, even in the best of situations. As the defending champions, the Astros will get every team's best shot as they defend their title.

It won't be easy, but the Astros are built to win it all once again in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes