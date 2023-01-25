The Houston Astros are still interested in bringing back veteran-slugger Yuli Gurriel for the 2023 season. The Miami Marlins aggressively pursued Gurriel but stopped after their recent signings. The Marlins made a trade for second baseman Luis Arraez from the Minnesota Twins.

The Marlins were going to use Gurriel as a utility man, getting him looks at first, second, and third base. That may have been too much of an ask for someone going into his age-39 season.

The Astros and the Minnesota Twins are the two likeliest teams to land Gurriel. Gurriel will be comfortable in Houston after seven seasons with the Astros. The Twins, on the other hand, have Carlos Correa, who would be a familiar face for Gurriel.

Houston Astros fans would love to see the team re-sign Gurriel. He's been with the organization for both of their recent World Series victories. They'd hate to see him in a different uniform next season.

The Astros signed longtime Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu this off-season. If the team does sign Gurriel, he'll be looked at more as a DH option with the occasional first-base appearance.

He's coming off a 2022 season where he hit .242/.288/.360 with eight home runs. It was a tough end to his season as he exited Game Five of the World Series with a knee injury and couldn't return.

The Houston Astros would benefit from bringing back Yuli Gurriel

Division Series - Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros - Game One

Yuli Gurriel is a career .284 hitter and a career 13.4 WAR player. He's also a tough player to strike out, with an 11.2% strikeout rate. The MLB average strikeout rate in 2022 was 23.1%. Anybody who's that hard to strike out will immediately make an impact on the roster.

He'd make a great DH for the Astros. While his power isn't anything to take home, he's hard to get out. Jose Abreu has also seen his fair share of injuries, taking him out of the lineup. Having Gurriel as an insurance policy if Abreu gets hurt this next season would be huge.

The Houston Astros will look to come out hot next season and repeat as World Series champions. They took a hit when they lost Justin Verlander in free agency, but they're comfortable with the rotation they have now.

It'll be interesting to see if the Astros can go back-to-back.

