The Houston Astros will be calling up J.P. France to pitch against the Seattle Mariners in their upcoming series. France is a 28-year old pitcher who has spent his entire career in the minor leagues. This opportunity against the Mariners will be his first taste of MLB action, and a chance to prove himself under the bright lights.

In the Minors, France has a career ERA of 3.73. However, he has been off to a great start in 2023, currently pitching for a ERA of 2.33. This sudden and marked improvment is likely why he was pegged to get this once-in-a-career chance. The team, the fans and France himself are all hoping he can capitalize on this moment.

Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported on the Astros' plan to call up J.P. France for their upcoming series on Twitter.

Houston Astros fans know this will be a big test, considering it is a divisional matchup against a playoff team. The Seattle Mariners have not gotten their offense clicking quite yet this season, but they will be excellent when they do. It is not the easiest way to break into MLB, on the road against a terrific roster. If France can prove he is up to the challenge, he could have a bigger role with the team.

Many fans on both sides of the matchup have also noticed the name J.P. France is essentially a mashup of Mariners J.P. Crawford and Ty France. This is a very interesting coincidence that only happens often in baseball. With so many players in the world, strange crossovers like this are bound to happen and fans love poking fun at it.

The Houston Astros pitching staff has been dealing with a lot of injuries this season, paving the way for this debut. Luis Garcia and Jose Urquidy will both miss time, meaning they need someone to step up. If J.P. France can be a part of that solution he could earn more playing time.

It'll be a tough test for the career minor leaguer, but the Astros are hoping for an emphatic win in his debut.

The Houston Astros pitching staff is noticaebley weaker than it was in 2022

After losing Justin Verlander in free agency, the Astros have not had the same level of dominance on the mound. Framber Valdez has done an excellent job of filling the top role, but their depth, that was once a strength, is now lacking.

Injuries have brought more exposure to this issue for the Houston Astros, who thankfully have time to make changes.

