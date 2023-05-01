The Houston Astros placed starting pitcher Jose Urquidy on the 15-day disabled list Monday due to right shoulder discomfort. Urquidy left Sunday night's start against the Philadelphia Phillies after 5-1/3 innings after experiencing soreness in his throwing shoulder.

Urquidy did pick up the win despite his early departure, improving to 2-2 on the season. His ERA dropped to 5.20 after giving up two earned runs on a pair of solo homers before leaving the game. Houston won the game 4-3 to prevent a sweep at the hands of the visiting Phillies in a World Series rematch.

Taking Urquidy's spot on the roster, the Astros called up reliever Brandon Bielak from Triple-A Sugar Land.

Jose Urquidy has not been at his best so far in 2023, but his loss leaves a hole in the Houston Astros' starting staff. Urquidy has pitched mostly in a starting role over his five MLB seasons, but has also pitched in relief due to Houston's previously packed starting staff.

Justin Verlander departed to the New York Mets via free agency and Lance McCullers Jr. is still on the injured list due to a forearm muscle strain. Hence, the Astros will be scrambling a bit to find a fifth starter before Urquidy returns.

Houston Astros fans were befuddled as to why Bielak was chosen to replace Jose Urquidy on the big-league roster. He has been a standard call-up in the past when an Astros pitcher has gone on the IL, but has rarely fared well at the big-league level.

Over parts of three seasons with Houston, he is 6-7 with a 5.15 ERA over 45 games. However, in five games with the Astros earlier this season, he sported an ERA of 3.65.

Still, Houston fans are curious as to why one of the team's starting pitching prospects wasn't called up to fill in for Urquidy instead.

Urquidy was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday.

For the record, McCullers is said to be ahead of schedule in his recovery from a forearm strain. He has thrown long toss, as well as sessions from the front of the bullpen mound. However, he has yet to throw from off the pitching rubber, putting hopes of a mid-May return somewhat in doubt.

Houston Astros sitting two games off the pace in AL West

The Astros enter the week two games behind the American League West-leading Texas Rangers with a 15-13 record.

