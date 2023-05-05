The Houston Astros haven't started the season as they would have hoped. They've been without their All-Star second baseman, Jose Altuve after he fractured his thumb in the World Baseball Classic.

Aside from missing one of their leaders, they're also not getting any help from behind home plate. Houston ranks second-to-last in getting favorable calls from the home plate umpire.

Jay Cuda @JayCuda This is a stat i made up that shows how much home plate umpires have hurt/helped teams



The formula is:



strikes called balls when hitting

- balls called strikes when hitting

- strikes called balls when pitching

+ balls called strikes when pitching



High # = getting the "calls" This is a stat i made up that shows how much home plate umpires have hurt/helped teamsThe formula is:strikes called balls when hitting- balls called strikes when hitting- strikes called balls when pitching+ balls called strikes when pitchingHigh # = getting the "calls" https://t.co/vExym0EsHr

The Washington Nationals are the only team in the league ranked worse. It's tough to win games when you're consistently not getting help from the home plate umpire.

It's also impressive to note how low the Tampa Bay Rays sit on this list. With how they have started the season, you would think they were getting all the favorable calls, but they're not.

"Umps truly do hate Astros," one fan tweeted.

"Bias against the Astros is real," another fan tweeted.

Houston Astros fans want to know whether the umpires hold a grudge against the team, or is this merely a coincidence?

This list seems to feature some of the best framing catchers in the league at the top. The Atlanta Braves are ranked first in getting favorable calls, thanks to Sean Murphy and his framing ability.

Jose Altuve's return to the Houston Astros could be soon

San Francisco Giants v Houston Astros

Going into Friday, the Houston Astros sit in third place in the American League West with a 16-15 record. Despite their early season struggles, they're just 2.5 games out of first place behind the Texas Rangers.

The team hasn't been at full strength yet this season, which has hurt them. Jose Altuve has been cleared to resume baseball activities this week, but an updated timetable for his return hasn't been announced.

Manager Dusty Baker has employed Mauricio Dubon to fill in at second base for Altuve. He's done an impressive job of filling in the shoes of an All-Star infielder. He's hitting .303/.325/.385 in 26 games.

While Dubon has filled in nicely, he's no Altuve. He doesn't have the same power Altuve does. Dubon doesn't have any home runs on the season yet.

Altuve's return should provide a huge boost for a team that has found itself in unfamiliar territory regarding the division rankings. They've won the AL West five times out of the last six seasons.

Don't be surprised if Houston turns it around when Altuve is fully cleared and returns to the lineup.

