Alongside Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve, Yuli Gurriel was part of a tremendous Houston Astros infield. Together, they appeared in more World Series games together than any other combination of players in history.

Ahead of the 2022 season, Yuli Gurriel signed a one-year extension with the Astros. Although his team captured their second World Series in six seasons, Gurriel only hit .242 with 8 home runs, the lowest of his career.

When the season ended, the Astros decided not to extend him again. Instead, the defending champs opted to sign Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu to a three-year contract worth $58.5 million. Despite being crowned the 2020 AL MVP, Abreu has only gone 27-for-120 without a home run with his new team.

"José Abreu has gone 188 plate appearances without a home run. He’s hit just one homer in last 82 games. Abreu’s .555 OPS is the eighth-lowest in MLB among qualifiers." - Brian McTaggart

As such, fans are beginning to wonder if the trade was worth it. At the pace that he is currently on, Abreu is on track to have the worst offensive season of his 11-year career.

Yuli Gurriel was still able to attract some attention after he was deposed within the Astros lineup. Just before the season commenced, the Miami Marlins inked Gurriel to a one-year minor league deal.

Although Yuli Gurriel has only played in 14 games for his new team this year, he is hitting .306/358/.449 with 2 home runs and 5 RBIs. This makes him more successful than Abreu so far.

Many Houston Astros fans are directing their anger at the team's GM, Dana Brown. Brown has been criticized for not doing more to keep 2022 Cy Young winner Justin Verlander on the team after last season. The 40-year decided to sign a record-tying contract with the New York Mets last December.

Yuli Gurriel can still prove himself from afar

After defecting from his native Cuba in 2016, Gurriel landed a five-year contract with the Houston Astros worth $57.5 million. Although he was 32 when he played his first MLB game, it did not take long for him to settle into life in the MLB.

In his first season in the MLB in 2017, Yuli Gurriel hit .299/.332/.486 with 18 home runs and 75 RBIs. In addition to finishing fourth in Rookie of the Year voting, he also won the World Series in his first-ever big league season.

While Yuli Gurriel is very popular in Houston, and rightfully so, a 38-year old with less than a decade of MLB experience can only draw so much interest. While it is wholly likely that Abreu will find his step as the season goes on, at least the Astros know that they'll always have a replacement waiting.

