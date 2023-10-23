Houston Astros fans heavily criticized Framber Valdez on social media after his poor performance in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series against the Texas Rangers. Although the Astros quickly took the lead in the first inning, Valdez's performance went downhill as he allowed two home runs within the first four innings.

The Astros made a strong start to Game 6 on Sunday, taking a 1-0 lead early on thanks to a RBI single from Yordan Alvarez. However, Mitch Garver then tied the score for the Rangers with a solo home run in the second off Valdez before Jonah Heim made things worse for the pitcher with a two-run homer in the fourth.

The Astros pulled their Dominican starter after the fifth inning, ending his night with five hits, three runs and six strikeouts. The Houston fans were not happy with him for causing the team to fall behind and vented their anger on social media.

"The guy is broken," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Get him outta there," added another.

Framber Valdez was signed by the Houston Astros as an international free agent in 2015 and went on to make his MLB debut for them in 2018. Since then, he has grown into a reliable starter for them and was a huge part of their World Series triumph last year.

Astros call up Phil Maton to relieve Framber Valdez after five innings in Game 6

Houston Astros starter Framber Valdez, who had a poor outing in Game 2, was again taken to the stands by the Texas Rangers offense in Game 6 of the series.

However, it is worth noting that the Astros management called up Phil Maton to relieve him instead of an available Bryan Abreu. Abreu was given a two-game suspension by the MLB after their last game but he has since made an appeal, which made him eligible for Game 6.