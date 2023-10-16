According to Houston Astros fans, the team is down in more ways than one. Although the team dropped their American League Championship Series opener against the Texas Rangers, that is only one of the club's current issues in the eyes of fans.

Expand Tweet

One of the main problems that Houston Astros fans reportedly have with the team has nothing to do with the actual baseball, but something featured during the games. Fans have taken the time to poke fun at the team's current promotional hotdog, which is themed around the 2022 World Series MVP, Jeremy Pena.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Known as the Jala-Peña Dog, the promotional hotdog is now for sale at Minute Maid Park during the American League Championship Series. While themed promotional food items are fun, not all of them can be winners, and this one does not appear to be gaining many fans online.

Expand Tweet

The Jala-Peña Dog consists of two smoked brisket-stuffed jalapeños wrapped in bacon, with BBQ aioli and fried onions. Although this may sound tasty to fans who like a little extra spice in their meals, some pointed out that the pictures shared make it look rather dry and unappealing.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is worth mentioning that the response online has not only been doom and gloom with some fans excited to try out the special promotional item. The positive reactions have seen fans calling the item delicious and something they are looking forward to trying.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Houston Astros and the Jala-Peña Dog will be back in action at Minute Maid Park on Monday

The Houston Astros will be looking to bounce back in Game 2 of the ALCS after dropping the opener against the Texas Rangers. While there have been reports that the team has been dealing with illnesses, most notably Yordan Alvarez, it is unclear how many players have been impacted.

Expand Tweet

The game will be played in Houston, with star pitcher Framber Valdez getting the start. Some fans have pointed out that if the team is unable to pick up a victory on Monday, then it may be the end of the potentially shortlived run for the Jala-Peña Dog.

Expand Tweet