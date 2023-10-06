Houston Astros stars Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez projected to earn more than $12,000,000 in arbitration

After successful campaigns from Houston Astros stars Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez, the pair are expected to be greatly compensated when it comes to arbitration. According to Anthony Franco and Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors, the pair are expected to see themselves earn a massive raise this offseason, with both players projected to clear $12,000,000.

"Happy @mlbtraderumors arbitration salary projection day to you and yours. Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez are projected for huge raises in their second trip through the arbitration process. Chas McCormick and Bryan Abreu are first-timers" - @Chandler_Rome

In what would be their second year of contract arbitration, both Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez are projected to see a dramatic jump in their annual salaries. The Houston Astros will have five players eligible for arbitration aside from Tucker and Valdez, including Jose Urquidy, Mauricio Dubon, Luis Garcia, Bryan Abreu, and Chas McCormick.

MLB Trade Rumors, who have been predicting arbitration salaries for players for 13 years, have developed an algorithm to project these numbers. Their model, which was developed by Matt Swartz, uses playing time, position, role, and performance statistics to come up with the most accurate number as possible.

With this algorithm, MLB Trade Rumors projects that Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker could see his salary rise from $5 million to $12.6 million, whereas Framber Valdez could go from $6.8 million to $12.1 million. The reigning World Series champions will be looking to retain the two stars, so a long-term contract could also be in the cards for the pair.

A closer look at Kyle Tucker's and Framber Valdez's sensational 2023 seasons with the Houston Astros

The 26-year-old outfielder from Tampa, Florida, continues to prove why he is one of the top players in the MLB at his position. A two-time All-Star, Tucker continued his superstar turn this year. Through 157 games this season, the outfielder maintained an impressive .284 batting average, while also racking up 29 home runs, 112 RBIs, and 30 stolen bases.

"The Houston chapter of the BBWAA has voted on the Astros' 2023 awards: Astros MVP – Kyle Tucker, Astros Pitcher of Year – Framber Valdez, Astros Rookie of Year – Yainer Diaz, Darryl Kile Good Guy – Jose Altuve, Fred Hartman Long & Meritorious Service to Baseball Award – Dusty Baker" - @brianmctaggart

On the other side of the diamond, Framber Valdez also continued to prove his value to the Houston Astros with his dominant pitching. While it was a bit of a down season for the 29-year-old, he still performed admirably for the Astros. Over 198.0 innings, Valdez posted a 12-11 record with a 3.45 ERA, while also setting a new career high in strikeouts by racking up 200 total Ks.

