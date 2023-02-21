Houston Astros vs New York Mets: Spring Training Lineup Predictions - February 25th, 2023 | MLB 2023

The reigning World Series champion Houston Astros will open their 2023 Spring Training against the New York Mets. The showdown between the two powerhouse teams may be a preview of a potential 2023 finals matchup.

The game will be played on February 25 at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Florida, which is the Spring Training facility of the Astros. The game is set to kick off at 1:05 pm, opening the preseason for both clubs.

While the match would normally be exciting on its own, there is an additional layer that adds to the excitement building towards the opening pitch. After winning the American League Cy Young Award with the Astros last season, future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander signed a two-year, $86 million contract with the Mets.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo 📽️ Max Scherzer on Justin Verlander and the Mets' historic offseason: 📽️ Max Scherzer on Justin Verlander and the Mets' historic offseason: https://t.co/qqI2tkXFLJ

Spring Training lineups are usually difficult to predict given the fact that teams are allowed to invite up to 60 players. However, here is the most likely line-up for both the Houston Astros and New York Mets heading into the new campaign.

Houston Astros possible opening lineup heading into the first game of spring

If the Houston Astros are to dress their top players entering the first game of the spring, they will be poised to field one of the strongest lineups in the MLB.

2B Jose Altuve SS Jeremy Pena LF Yordan Alvarez 3B Alex Bregman RF Kyle Tucker 1B Jose Abreu DH Michael Brantley CF Chas McCormick C Martin Maldonado

While the Astros said goodbye to Justin Verlander following the 2022 World Series title, the club was able to land former MVP Jose Abreu in free agency. The pitching rotation will be the biggest question mark for the roster heading into the new season. However, the batting lineup ranks among the most dangerous in baseball.

donflacco @El_Drago20 I don’t think people realize how stacked the Astros lineup is . This is gonna be a good season I don’t think people realize how stacked the Astros lineup is . This is gonna be a good season

A look at the New York Mets' projected starting lineup for the first game of the preseason

If baseball fans were looking for a team that could challenge the Houston Astros for the scariest lineup, the New York Mets may very well be that team. Here's a look at the Mets' starting lineup if the full squad is set to play the opener.

RF Brandon Nimmo CF Starling Marte SS Francisco Lindor 1B Pete Alonso 2B Jeff McNeil DH Daniel Vogelbach LF Mark Canha 3B Eduardo Escobar C Omar Narvaez

The New York Mets' lineup this season may be one of the best in the entire MLB. However, there was a moment when it could have featured Carlos Correa as well. It wasn't long after Correa signed a massive deal with the Mets that he failed a physical, causing the deal to fall through.

