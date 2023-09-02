How did Jose Altuve get injured? Astros star forced to exit game vs Yankees early amid division race

Houston Astros slugger Jose Altuve had to be removed from Friday's game against the New York Yankees early. In his first at-bat, he fouled a ball off his shin but finished the at-bat before leaving.

After the at-bat, he spoke with manager Dusty Baker, who later replaced him with Mauricio Dubon. Houston has announced that Altuve suffered a left leg contusion.

Houston is hoping nothing comes of this injury. They are battling to take sole possession of first place in the American League West. They are tied with the Seattle Mariners, with the Texas Rangers nipping at their heels.

Houston takes on the Yankees over the weekend before facing the Texas Rangers. Then, they take on the Mariners in the second-to-last series of the regular season.

The Houston Astros need Jose Altuve in the lineup

Jose Altuve is a core member of the Houston Astros. His presence on the field and in the lineup makes this team whole. This was the case with how the Astros opened up the season with Altuve on the IL.

They hovered around .500 for the month of April, losing games to teams they should not have. Altuve was rehabbing his fractured thumb that he suffered in the World Baseball Classic. It caused him to miss the first two months of the season.

Since returning, he has landed on the IL again with a strain in his left oblique. This season has been a nightmare for the slugger in terms of staying healthy.

Altuve has played in 64 games this season and has been a force when he is healthy. He is hitting .313/.404/.512 with 10 home runs and 34 RBIs.

Houston cannot handle Altuve missing any more time this season. They have too many important series this month in a tight divisional race.