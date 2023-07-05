How long is Jimmy Cordero suspended? Yankees reliever penalized for violating domestic abuse policy

New York Yankees reliever Jimmy Cordero has been handed a significant suspension for the remainder of the 2023 MLB season under the league's joint domestic violence policy.

The announcement came from MLB on Wednesday, confirming that Cordero will be ineligible to pitch for the remainder of the regular season as well as the postseason.

In addition to the suspension, Cordero will also be required to undergo a confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program supervised by the Joint Policy Board.

The Yankees expressed their full support for the disciplinary action taken by MLB, emphasizing their commitment to the objectives, standards and enforcement of the league's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

The club released a statement condemning domestic violence and standing firmly against it:

"The Yankees are fully supportive of Major League Baseball's investigative process and the disciplinary action applied to Jimmy Cordero. There is no justification for domestic violence, and we stand with the objectives, standards and enforcement of MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy."

Cordero, a 31-year-old right-handed pitcher, has appeared in 31 games this season, posting a 3.86 ERA and a 1.071 WHIP.

He initially signed with the Yankees in December 2021 and later re-signed with the team in March.

This suspension follows previous instances of disciplinary action taken under the domestic violence policy, including Yankees pitcher Domingo German's 81-game suspension in 2019 and 2020.

The Yankees, like many other organizations, are committed to promoting a safe and respectful environment both on and off the field, and they stand united against any form of domestic violence.

Other MLB players suspended for domestic violence

The joint domestic violence policy implemented by Major League Baseball (MLB) and the MLB Players Association (MLBPA) in August 2015 marked a significant step forward in addressing domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse issues within the league.

Under this policy, the commissioner has the authority to place a player accused of such misconduct on administrative leave for up to seven days while conducting an investigation.

Mandatory domestic violence training is an integral part of the policy, with players required to undergo training once a year during spring training.

This training is facilitated by Futures Without Violence, a San Francisco-based non-profit organization that also collaborates with the league's joint committee on domestic violence.

Before the policy's implementation, no club had taken disciplinary action against players involved in domestic violence incidents until the Boston Red Sox suspended Wil Cordero in 1997.

The first suspension under the new policy occurred in March 2016, when Aroldis Chapman was suspended for 30 games following allegations involving his girlfriend.

Since then, several players have faced suspensions under the domestic violence policy, including José Reyes, Héctor Olivera, Jeurys Familia, Roberto Osuna, Addison Russell, Odubel Herrera, Domingo German, Trevor Bauer, and most recently, Jimmy Cordero of the New York Yankees.

The suspensions vary in length, with consequences ranging from 10 games to an entire season.

The policy does not establish specific minimum or maximum punishments, allowing the commissioner to exercise discretion based on the circumstances of each case.

