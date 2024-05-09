"How much is he getting for taking the fall for Ohtani?” – Fans skeptical after news that Ippei Mizuhara will plead guilty to multiple charges

The latest news regarding Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter Ippei Mizuhara's scandal is that the latter has agreed to plead guilty to US federal charges of bank fraud, but fans are still skeptical. The US Department of Justice revealed that Mizuhara will plead guilty to stealing almost $17 million through bank fraud, which is punishable by a maximum of 30 years in prison.

However, MLB fans across the country are still not entirely convinced of the outcome and many believe that the interpreter is taking the fall for the Dodgers star.

"How much is he getting for taking the fall for Ohtani?” wrote one fan on Twitter.

"They really framed him to save Shohei's legacy," added another.

"Free my man, Ohtani did it." wrote @ChaseTheLock on X.

"This will down as the biggest scam in history," added @MrKingdomFit.

"Ultimate fall guy," wrote @SadPackersFan.

Fans continue to allege that the former interpreter is taking the fall for his ex-employer and Dodgers star.

"Scapegoat. Free Ippei!" wrote @rtruth901.

"Taking the fall," wrote @TheRightGuy101.

"I didn't know Ippei in Japanese means fall guy," wrote @skyelab79.

"You will never convince me that Shohei didn't do it," wrote @FQClemson.

After forming a friendship with Shohei Ohtani during his days in the NPB, Japanese interpreter Ippei Mizuhara became the regular face in the MLB as the two-way star's interpreter. However, a dark side involving illegal gambling and bank fraud was revealed in March 2024, which led to his dismissal from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It was revealed on Wednesday that Mizuhara agreed to plead guilty to one count of bank fraud of almost $17 million and one count of subscribing to a false tax return. According to the plea agreement, the interpreter helped Ohtani set up his bank account in 2018 and started stealing funds to cover his illegal gambling debts from 2021.

The U.S. District Attorney office released some new details on Ippei Mizuhara's spendings

In addition to the fact that Ippei Mizuhara will plead guilty to the charges made against him, the U.S. District Attorney's office released some new startling details. The interpreter allegedly had Shohei Ohtani write him a check for $60,000 for dental expenses which he ultimately deposited to his own account.

Moreover, he used the Los Angeles Dodgers star's debit card without authorization to pay the $60,000 bill at the dentist's office. The authorities have stated that the MLB star was oblivious to these transactions and was the victim of theft and bank fraud.

