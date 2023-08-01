How much is Lucas Giolito going to pay to estranged wife Ariana post-divorce? Breaking down numbers for spousal support

After a four-year marriage that recently ended, MLB star Lucas Giolito and his estranged wife, Ariana, have unexpectedly come to an agreement on spousal support.

After Ariana requested a divorce on the grounds of irreconcilable differences, Lucas reacted by endorsing her decision and committing to pay regular spousal support.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With a $10.4 million yearly salary, he is one of baseball's highest-paid players. The financial aspect of the divorce has garnered attention. Both parties have stated that they have not yet determined the exact nature and extent of their separate property, as well as the assets and debts of the community.

After having access to this information, Lucas has stated that he will revise his initial statement.

Despite being mutual and amicable, the divorce came as a surprise given the couple's lengthy relationship dating back to their teenage years. They had been married since 2008 and had no children, so the choice was all the more unexpected.

Both Lucas and Ariana have asked to be responsible for paying their own legal expenses throughout the proceedings.

The undisclosed sum of spousal support that Lucas Giolito will be paying remains unknown. Nevertheless, this resolution marks the end of a chapter in their lives, and it is time for both parties to move forward and focus on their own paths.

Angels Trade for Starting Pitcher Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito

The Los Angeles Angels have made a big move to end their playoff drought by acquiring right-handed pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López from the Chicago White Sox.

This comes just hours after reports surfaced that the Angels would not be trading their two-way superstar, Shohei Ohtani, before Tuesday's Trade Deadline. The Angels gave up catcher Edgar Quero (their No. 2 prospect per MLB Pipeline) and left-hander Ky Bush in exchange.

The Angels haven't made it to the postseason since 2014, when they were swept in the American League Division Series by the Royals.

Giolito, who turned 29 on July 14, finished in the top 11 for AL Cy Young Award voting from 2019–21 and even threw a no-hitter against the Pirates on Aug. 25, 2020.

Although he struggled with a 4.90 ERA in 30 starts for Chicago last season, he's bounced back this year with a 3.79 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP in 21 starts. Giolito has allowed two earned runs or fewer in seven of his past nine starts.