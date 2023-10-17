Andreia Albies, the girlfriend of Atlanta Braves baseman Ozzie Albies, was trolled by fans for complaining about the behavior of Philadelphia Phillies fans.

On Oct. 12, Albies was at the Citizens Bank Park to support her boyfriend Albies’ team, Atlanta Braves, against the Philadelphia Phillies on their home. The Braves lost the third game of their Division Series contest 10-2.

Post the loss, Albies complained about Phillies fans’ behaviour. Her response video to a fan’s question during a Q&A session on her Instagram story soon went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter), attracted a lot of troll.

Here's a glimpse of the comment section.

In the video, she was seen quoting her experience as:

“They treated us horrible. So they were just looking at us, pointing at us, making videos. Telling all sorts of nasty things. Umm…booing us, cursing at us.”

Who is Ozzie Albies?

Ozzie Albies was signed by the Atlanta Braves in 2013, and the 26-year-old player made his Major League Baseball debut with them in 2017.

Albies has been loyal to the Braves since then. The dedicated second basemen is also a two-time winner of the National League Silver Slugger Award, winning it in 2019 and 2021. He also received the Heart & Hustle Award in 2021.