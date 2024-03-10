"How in the world is this guy still employed?" - MLB fans lose it as Angel Hernandez ejects Lance Lynn in spring training

Cuban umpire Angel Hernandez was trolled by MLB fans after ejecting St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn during the spring training game with the Washinton Nationals on Saturday.

The veteran right-handed pitcher was ejected in the third inning after sharing some words with the umpire, which got him ejected not once but twice. Over the last few years, Hernandez has built an unpopular reputation among fans, who were quick to troll him on social media for ejecting Lynn.

Hernandez has built a reputation among fans for having a poor sense of the strike zone and being quick to eject anyone who speaks out against him. In fact, he was voted among fans as the worst umpire in the MLB last season.

There's no indication of things changing this season, as he ejected Lance Lynn for chirping at him during the game. He then went on to eject Lynn from the bullpen when the pitcher tried getting some work in.

It didn't sit well with fans, and they made it clear over social media.

"How in the world is this guy still employed?" tweeting one fan.

"Worst umpire ever," added another.

Here's a look at the top reactions on X:

Angel Hernandez began his umpiring career in the Florida State League in 1981 and was later promoted to the Caroline League, where he reached the top rung of minor league baseball.

He got the call to become a major league umpire for the first time in 1991 and has since been a mainstay in the MLB. He has umpired in several postseason games, two World Series and the World Baseball Classic last year.

Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn reacts after being ejected by Angel Hernandez

While it's not common to see an ejection during a spring training game, that's exactly what happened to St. Louis Cardinals RHP Lance Lynn against the Washington Nationals.

Umpire Angel Hernandez first ejected him from the field and then went on to eject him from the team's bullpen as well. After the game, Lynn said:

"That’s just Angel being Angel. For me, I’m on to the next one. He’s in midseason form.”

Lynn gave up four runs and three hits in two innings of work against the Nationals. He threw 44 pitches, including 25 stikes. Overall, it was a decent outing for the pitcher.

