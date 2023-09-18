The Cincinnati Reds designated outfielder Hunter Renfroe for assignment, according to a tweet from MLB Insider Robert Murray. The team activated outfielder Stuart Fairchild from the COVID-19 injured list and sent Renfroe for assignment.

Renfroe, who was claimed along with Harrison Bader from the Angels, has about $1.98 million left on his $11.9 million salary for the season. He joined the Reds on September 1 and played only 14 games.

Unfortunately, Renfroe has struggled at the plate this season. He has a poor batting average of just .128.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to make fun of Hunter Renfroe. He was designated for assignment [DFA] by the Reds just 18 days after joining the team.

Renfroe's poor performance made it a smart choice for the Cincinnati Reds to cut him, especially as the team aims for a playoff run.

The Reds now have a 10-day window to trade, release, or place him on irrevocable waivers. With approximately $1.98 million remaining on his salary, it remains to be seen where Renfroe will land next.

Hunter Renfroe's 2023 season has been poor

In the 2023 MLB season, Hunter Renfroe's performance took a hit during his short time with the Cincinnati Reds. Before that, he had a decent run with the Los Angeles Angels. He played in 126 games and had a batting average of .242.

However, his time in Cincinnati was far less successful. Over 14 games and 39 at-bats, Renfroe only managed to secure five hits. His poor performance was not limited to his batting; Renfroe's advanced metrics also took a hit, with an oWAR of -0.4 and a dWAR of -0.1. [WAR is Wins Above Replacement]

Adding context to his struggles, Renfroe has played for six different teams in eight seasons. This instability could be indicative of deeper career concerns and raises questions about his future in the league.