"I already need a break from this team” - Phillies fans lament as frustration grows over offensive struggles against Cardinals

Philadelphia Phillies’ offensive struggles against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday left fans angry and fed up with their team. The Phillies suffered a 3-0 loss against the Cardinals.

The franchise only managed to hit four singles against Cardinals’ Sonny Gray in his debut match. He threw 43 out of 64 pitches for strikes, giving up five hits while striking out five batters without allowing any walks.

Facing such a lackluster performance from the team’s offense, Phillies fans had some serious heat to drop after checking out the recent post from the Phillies’ X account.

Fans dropped some harsh comments expressing their frustration and dissatisfaction with the franchise:

“I already need a break from this team,” a fan said.

“This team has become unwatchable. Changes have to be made,” another fan wrote.

“This team is built on an offense that can’t hit with runners on,” a comment read.

Several fans totally fed up with their offensive game decided to take some cuts at the team’s performance:

“This is the same Phillies offense is that bottled game 6 and 7 vs Zona in the NLCS. Phillies are never gonna win a World Series with this setup of inconsistent bats. Smh,” a user wrote.

“Does the offense realize they don’t have to wait until June to be even somewhat competent? They are such a joke and embarrassment right now,” wrote another user.

One notable player from the Phillies whom even the fans appreciated was Zack Wheeler. He allowed three runs and six hits in seven innings while striking out five batters and walking one.

In his last five regular season and playoff starts against St. Louis, Wheeler allowed only two earned runs in a whopping 35 1/3 innings on the mound.

J.T. Realmuto exits Phillies-Cardinals game early due to injury

In the seventh inning of the game, Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto had to leave the game after he was hit by a wild pitch by Zack Wheeler. Wheeler threw a curveball that bounced and hit Realmuto on the right side of his neck

“Never want to see that… I feel bad for spiking that and him having to come out of the game. Hopefully, he’ll be all right and can get back in there,” Wheeler said (via NBC Sports Philadelphia).

Before getting injured, Realmuto hadn’t gotten any hits in three at bats and had been struck out twice. This season so far, the 33-year-old has batted .273 with two homers and four RBIs.

