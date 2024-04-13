"I appreciate everybody that came out and showed some love" - Francisco Lindor thankful to Mets fans for buoyant support amid below par start

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is having a rough time settling into the league. In 13 games, Lindor has only two RBIs and a home run, and his .111/.222/.185 slash line is below expectations.

However, the Mets fans supported him on Friday against the Kansas City Royals with warm cheers.

"I wasn't expecting it at all, but it definitely felt good. It felt good to be able to come home and feel the love of the fans," said Lindor, via ESPN.

"It fills my heart, for sure. So I appreciate everybody that came out and showed some love -- not only for me, but for my teammates as well."

Similar support was provided by Phillies fans last summer when they stood together for Trea Turner. Instead of boos, they chose to support with love, and it worked well. Following the incident, Turner regained his form and helped the Philadelphia Phillies reach the NLCS.

"I think that was extremely cool, extremely special. I'm sure he [Trea Turner] loved it," Lindor expressed after experiencing similar treatment from fans last night.

Mets owner Steve Cohen appreciates fans for their special gesture

For the past week, the idea has been swirling around, which finally got in motion when the team owner, Steve Cohen, nodded to the plan on X (formerly Twitter).

“Love that idea. It worked in Philly with Turner. Positivity goes a long way,” Cohen commented in a post.

There's no doubt Lindor has undeniable potential. He has only missed three regular-season games in the last two years, demonstrating his fitness. Last year, he set his second career high in RBIs with 98 and 31 home runs, with a slash line of .254/.336/.470 and an OPS of .806.

Similar to Turner, Lindor might also bounce back in upcoming games, and a part of his thanks will go to fans for their warm gesture.

“When I walked up, and every at-bat, it felt really good. This is home. So, I love playing here. I love playing in front of the fans here,” said Lindor.

“Thank You Mets fans for your positivity tonight. I know the players felt it,” Cohen thanked fans on X.

The Mets will focus on carrying their winning streak against the Royals today on Saturday at Citi Field, with fans hoping to see Lindor back in action.

