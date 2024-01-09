"I can go out and suck and no one's going to hate me now" - Chris Sale makes cheeky remark on his starting role with Braves

Chris Sale, the seasoned left-hander, finds humor in the notion of being labeled as the fourth starter for the Braves. When confronted with the idea that he may have fallen from grace, Sale’s response is laced with wit and self-awareness.

"No one is gonna hate me now." he jokes, highlighting the lighter side of his adjusted role.

For Sale, the shift from a higher pitching slot to the fourth starter position is met with optimism and a focus on the positives. Reflecting on his journey, Sale notes that when he initially became a starter, he occupied the third slot. Seven years later, he has only fallen one spot. The last few years, despite any positional changes, have been fulfilling for Sale. He cherishes being the go-to guy on the mound, relishing the challenge of leading his team to victory.

"Let’s think of the positives here. When I first got a starter job I was the third, and seven years later I’ve only fallen one spot."

Chris Sale has signed a $38 million contract with the Atlanta Braves.

The recent agreement between Sale and the Atlanta Braves solidifies their commitment for the next two years, with a deal worth $38 million. Sale, who was acquired in a trade from the Boston Red Sox, showcases a willingness to adapt and embrace new opportunities.

The financial intricacies of Sale’s contract involve a restructuring of his previous deal with the Red Sox. The Braves will pay Sale $16 million in 2024 and $22 million in 2025, with an additional $18 million club option for 2026. The move not only provides Sale with financial security but also offers the Braves more flexibility in managing their luxury tax space.

Despite health concerns in recent years, Sale’s resilience and potential for a strong performance make this deal a mutually beneficial pact. The Braves, facing rotation uncertainties, secure a seasoned pitcher for at least two years, with an option for a third. Sale, in return, gains assurance and financial stability, fortifying himself against any health-related setbacks.

As the Braves strategically navigate the competitive balance tax and plan for the future, Sale remains a key component to their pitching arsenal. His wit, adaptability, and commitment to overcoming challenges make Chris Sale’s journey as the fourth starter more than just a numerical designation—it’s a chapter in a story of resilience and determination.

"At the end of the day in terms of where I get slotted, where I’m pitching, whose pitching in front, who’s pitching behind, what day of the week, what number of the week it doesn’t matter. Hand me the ball, put some guys behind me and let’s find a way to win."

