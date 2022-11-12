When his 10-year, $189 million contract expired following the 2010 season, Derek Jeter had little interest in seeking a new job despite having played in 16 seasons. In that time, he won seven pennants, headlined 11 All-Star games, and won five World Series. He told GM Brian Cashman that he was 36 and intended to stay with the Yankees for the rest of his career, both before and throughout the negotiations.

Jeter became irate when Cashman advised him to look outside of baseball to determine his true worth after negotiating details were leaked to the media. In the end, the Yankees and their outgoing skipper agreed on a three-year, $51 million deal with a fourth-year player option of $8 million.

Yankees situation with Aaron Judge now

The Yankees are hoping that their contract negotiations with the team's current face do not result in a breakup after eight years of togetherness. Aaron Judge, who had a year with 62 home runs, became a free agent on Thursday. This came after he chose to take a chance on himself rather than accept the Yankees' eight-year, $213.5 million extension offer made in April.

The Yankees organization realizes that letting go of Aaron Judge would be a foolish move and that the fan base would become completely disheartened by that decision. Some baseball clubs are creeping up in hopes of signing AL MVP Aaron Judge, but the saga is far from over.

Derek Jeter on Aaron Judge's decision

Derek Jeter responded to a question from reporters regarding the Aaron Judge free agency saga by saying,

"When you're a free agent, you have alternatives for the first time in your career, at least for him for the first time in his career. This will allow him to decide what is best for him and his family. However, since I was a free agent and vowed to stay put, I can't relate to that. I avoided speaking with any other teams. I didn't indicate that other teams were interested, but at least I made it clear that I wasn't speaking with them."

Derek Jeter never experienced life as a free agent, and he finally stayed back with the "Yanks" after his first contract expired. Aaron Judge made the decision to explore and practice his options, and it will be interesting to see where he finally ends up before the start of next season.

