"I cried enough yesterday" - Reds fans teary-eyed on team's emotional tribute to club icon Joey Votto following Blue Jays deal

Former Cincinnati Reds slugger Joey Votto has found a new home with the Toronto Blue Jays. The veteran agreed a minor-league deal with a $2 million salary if he makes the big leagues.

That effectively ends his 17-year career in Cincinnati, where he became the face of the franchise. Votto will forever be loved in the hearts of the Cincinnati faithful.

Not often do you see an athlete of any professional sport staying with one team for 17 seasons. Many athletes do not have the luxury of staying in one spot for as long as Votto has, and the fanbase could not be more grateful.

They joined the organization to wish him the best with the Blue Jays. There are not many baseball players who have captured a fanbase quite like how Votto has.

"I cried enough yesterday man you didn't have to make me cry even more today" one fan posted.

"Bookmarked this one for tomorrow. Can;t deal with this rn" another fan posted.

Now, Votto will bring his talents to his hometown team. He could certainly fit into the Blue Jays' roster, given the need for another power bat in the middle of the lineup.

Taking a look at Joey Votto's career with the Reds

Joey Votto has enjoyed a great 17-year career with the Reds. During that time, he was a six-time All-Staer, National League MVP, Hank Aaron Award winner and a Gold Glove Award winner.

Cincinnati selected Votto out of high school in the second round of the 2002 MLB Draft. He would stay in the minors until the 2007 season when he debuted against the New York Mets.

During the 2008 season, Votto was a clear member of the big-league squad, splitting his time with Scott Hatteberg. He would later be named the team's starting first baseman in April.

While he has been great on the field, he has been an even greater person off the field. In 2021, Votto befriended a young fan battling cancer and made him a special guest at the Great American Ballpark.

He has also made a name for himself on social media in the last few years. During last year's offseason, he was spotted dressed head-to-toe in Gucci attire, playing chess in a chess club.

From his talents on the field to his personality off the field, Toronto signed an all-time great.

