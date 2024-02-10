"I would be disappointed" - Rob Manfred sets deadline for Oakland Athletics' stadium plans amid growing concerns over Las Vegas relocation

Renowned businessman John Fisher has decided to move his team, the Oakland Athletics, from Oakland City to Las Vegas. In November, MLB team owners approved this decision unanimously, resulting in Fisher's wish being granted.

Despite local protests on both the streets and the internet, the decision remains unchanged, and the new ballpark for athletics is expected to be built by 2028. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has supported the team's relocation, and he expects their new ballpark to be ready for the 2028 season.

“I would be disappointed if we didn’t open the Stadium Opening Day 2028. Disappointed, just in the sense that it’s best for the A’s and best for the game,” said Manfred.

Fans in Oakland City have already experienced a similar situation three years ago when the NFL's Raiders chose to leave the city for the same venue. After chances of losing their team once again, the fans weren't happy.

The Mayor of Las Vegas, Carolyn Goodman, has also expressed her concerns about the issue on the "Front Office Sports Today" podcast.

“I personally think they’ve gotta figure out a way to stay in Oakland and make their dream come true,” said Goodman.“I love the people of Oakland. I think they deserve to have their team.”

Oakland Athletics' future in Major League Baseball

As it stands, the Athletics relocation plan seems to be a certainty. Despite some dissatisfaction, the decision has the support of MLB's head office.

This is a major step towards expanding the spirit of baseball into cities like Las Vegas. However, simply swapping locations will not be enough for the team, which has not made it to the World Series since 1989, when they won against the San Francisco Giants.

Moreover, the Athletics have the lowest payroll among the teams in the AL West. This makes it harder for them to qualify for the postseason, especially with the reigning champion Texas Rangers and former World Series champion Houston Astros sharing the same division.

It remains to be seen the future developments of the ongoing protests.

