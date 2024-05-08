"I don’t think the MLB world is ready for what [he] is about to bring it” – Pirates fans hyped as Paul Skenes slated to make major league debut

The Pittsburgh Pirates are promoting their top prospect Paul Skenes for this MLB debut this weekend against the Chicago Cubs. After witnessing impressive performance after impressive performance, Pirates fans have received the news that they have waited for as their promising pitcher is on his way to the majors.

After dominating the minors, Paul Skenes has more than earned an opportunity to prove himself at the major league level. While some believe he should have been on the Pirates' Opening Day roster, the time spent in the minors will prove invaluable for the budding superstar pitcher.

Following the announcement of Skenes' promotion to the MLB, the Pittsburgh Pirates released a hype video that only added to the excitement. After the news broke, several fans took to social media to praise the decision of the club to promote Skenes. Many of these fans believe that something special is in store for the top pitching prospect.

"He’s being called up. Let’s Freaking Geaux!!!" - A fan posted online

"WE WILL FOREVER REMEMBER THIS DAY" - Said another

The excitement and joy among Pittsburgh Pirates fans is palpable as the former LSU product has been arguably the most hyped prospect since Stephen Strasburg. Some of these fans have gone as far as to say the rest of the league is not prepared for what Skenes will deliver on the mound.

"Finally let’s go!! I’m hoping for a Strasburg type of first start!" - A fan shared

"I don’t think the MLB world is ready for what Paul Skenes is about to bring it…." - One fan noted

Some fans have joked that Mr. Dunne is going to the MLB after Paul Skenes' girlfriend Livvy

Although Paul Skenes is a potential generational talent, many fans across the baseball landscape have continued to call him the boyfriend of Livvy Dunne. The ultra-talented, beautiful gymnast and the Pittsburgh Pirates pitching prospect might be one of the biggest power couple in the MLB, even though Skenes has yet to debut.

"Is this the long anticipated arrival of Livvvy Dunne’s boyfriend?" - Another added

"Let’s go Livvy Dunne’s boyfriend" - One fan joked

The pair can constantly be seen together and supporting one another. Following the announcement that Skenes would be making his MLB debut against the Chicago Cubs, some fans have called it the major league debut of Livvy Dunne herself.

