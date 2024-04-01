Los Angeles Dodgers starting ace Walker Buehler started his rehab assignment with the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, who were playing against the Tacoma Rainiers on Sunday. Buehler, who is coming off a recovery from his second Tommy John surgery, was in his zone until the third inning.

Buehler retired the first seven hitters as OKC built a 3-0 lead on the back of solo home runs by Ryan Ward and Trey Sweeney and an RBI single by Chris Owings. Come the third and that's when Tacoma responded strongly with seven runs off their own.

Two runs were scored on an RBI single by Cade Marlowe. A throwing error by OKC cost an additional run. Samad Taylor's solo shot tied the game 3-3, followed by a three-run blast by Michael Papierski. This put Tacoma ahead 6-3.

Buehler pitched 3.1 innings (54 pitches), in which he gave up four earned runs and exited the game after getting one put in the fourth. He also allowed three hits, two walks and two strikeouts. Buehler was upset by his outing, as he took to X and said:

"I f****ed it all up but god d**n it was good to be back out there!"

Tacoma won the game 7-3, with Walker Buehler being charged with the loss.

Walker Buehler takes a step back in Major league mound return

Walker Buehler has been out of major league action since June 10, 2022. He had Tommy John surgery to repair a concurrent flexor tendon. The 29-year-old was on track to make a major league return in the late playoff push by the Dodgers but eventually decided to drop the idea and shut down for the season. However, before that, he pitched a rehab assignment on September 3.

Manager Dave Roberts wants Walker Buehler to build up to six-inning, 90-pitch outing before he can call him up to majors. This would mean at least two minor league outings before Buehler gets back on the major league mound.

“I think with Walker, he has so many different pitches and weapons and the most important part is the build up and the execution,” Roberts said. “Then, as you get out there further, it’s the results. The thing for him, and for us, is that he has to be built up to pitch a major league game.”

For now, the expected return is for April 19–20 in the series against the New York Mets, if everything goes well in rehab outings. However, a more cautious approach can be expected, as the Dodgers won't rush things with Walker Buehler.

