"I get to see him every day" - Mookie Betts reflects on the 'coolest thing' about playing with Shohei Ohtani

Mookie Betts found one of the league’s best players Shohei Ohtani as his teammate in the quest to win the World Series.

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ were successful in convincing Ohtani to sign a record-breaking $700 million deal for 10 years, outbidding the competitors in the offseason.

On Base with Mookie Betts’ by Blechers Reports, Betts was joined by former Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson.

Both present-day MLB stars shared many opinions and inside stories on the stage, including Ohtani’s historic contract signing.

“Probably not,” Swanson replied when Betts asked about contract signings like Ohtani's in the future.

“I think what he does, and now that I got to see him every day is probably one of the coolest things,” said Betts. “Seeing him go about his work. Seeing that he works but never does more than anyone else. Which lets me know that he is just better than everybody else. It is what is it .”

During the discussion, Swanson shared his story of Ronald Acuna Jr., the NL MVP of 2023.

“He doesn’t get credited for the baseball instinct he has and the ability to make adjustments. … There are things that he can physically do that I could never dream of,” said Swanson on Acuna’s talent.

Ohtani made his debut in Dodgers blue against the Chicago White Sox in the Cactus League. He proved his worth by recording six RBIs, including a home run in his debut game, with a batting average of .466 in five games.

Mookie Betts assigned to a new role for the 2024 season

Mookie Betts is a highly versatile player who can cover both the infield and outfield positions for the LA Dodgers. This ability gives the team an extra option to adjust their lineup for better chances of winning.

With Teoscar Hernandez and Enrique Hernandez joining the team, Betts might be stationed in the infield for the time being. He was announced as a regular second baseman before the spring season.

However, before the game against the Cincinnati Reds, the Dodgers’ front office decided to move Betts to shortstop due to concerns with Gavin Lux's defensive performance.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reckons this will give the team a better chance to win.

“The entire organization feels this is the right thing to do, to give us the best chance to prevent runs and to win baseball games,” Roberts told the SportsNet LA.

The Dodgers won their last game against the reigning World Series champions, the Texas Rangers, on Saturday, securing their 11th victory in the Cactus League.

They are up against the 2023 World Series runner-up, the Arizona Diamondbacks, on Sunday at Camelback Ranch, with fans hoping to see Mookie Betts in some serious action.

Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.