"I wasn't getting better, my ankle was still swollen" - Freddie Freeman turns emotional recalling life after World Series win with Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers World Series MVP Freddie Freeman recalled the emotional rollercoaster ride following last season’s championship run.

During a Q&A session with teammate Mookie Betts at the 2025 Dodgerfest, Freeman talked about taking some time off after Game 5’s thrilling victory at Yankee Stadium.

However, Freddie Freeman underscored how an ankle injury demanded serious attention following the win. Freeman stated:

“I started working on Monday, getting ready for this season. Little did I know I needed surgery. I didn’t know I needed it at that point. I started working out four days after we won… and then surgery kind of happened.”

Surgery became apparent as the only way to solve Freddie Freeman’s ankle injury. Freeman added:

“I wasn’t getting better, my ankle was still swollen. It was time to get this thing checked out. And, I got it checked out. I needed surgery and had surgery three days later.”

During the Q&A session, Freddie Freeman stated that he’s already begun hitting in preparation for the upcoming season. The Dodgers first baseman will look to prepare as the club aims to win back-to-back championships following a major offseason.

Freeman should be ready for the opening of spring training. The Dodgers take on the Chicago Cubs on Feb. 20, in their spring opener in Phoenix, Arizona.

Freddie Freeman joined fans at 2025 DodgerFest

DodgerFest is an annual celebration of everything LA Dodgers. This year’s edition was held in the main parking lot at Dodger Stadium, with fans gathering to take part in a number of outdoor events.

The event included an interactive fan experience in which attendees got to see their favorite players up close, while also taking part in one of the year’s biggest baseball events in Los Angeles.

The event was held on Saturday, Feb. 1, and featured players like Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, among other current Dodger players. The event was moved to the parking lots due to construction and renovations inside the stadium.

According to Dodgers Nation:

“DodgerFest will consist of a wide range of exciting activities for fans to enjoy, including an on-stage interview show featuring Dodger players, coaches and alumni.”

Additionally, VIP tours included photo ops with the World Series trophy and were themed around Jackie Robinson.

Lastly, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation held its annual Yard Sale with proceeds going to wildfire relief. The yard sale included unique items such as jerseys and other select memorabilia. Tickets started at $20 per person, with additional options available to customize fan experiences.

