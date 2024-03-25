"I hope Ippei didn’t bet against Dodgers" - Fans direct snarky remarks at Shohei Ohtani's former translator after Dodgers defeat Angels 

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Angels 5-3 on Sunday as Shohei Ohtani resorted to a no-hitter against his former side. Gavin Lux drove in two batters as Jason Heyward, Kike Hernandez, and Freddie Freeman drove in one each to take the tie away from their city rivals in the Cactus League.

Expand Tweet

Fans took a different route as they lashed out, directing snarky comments at the betting tailgate, which popped up in the news last week. Ippei Mzuhara served as the language interpreter for Shohei Ohtani before he was convicted of massive internal theft and fired by the Dodgers organization.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This news rocked the world of baseball, and the fans are still not over it, as many took to Twitter after the Dodgers victory on Sunday against the Angels:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"I Hope Ippei didn’t bet against Dodgers"

Expand Tweet

Ippei Mizuhara has been accused of siphoning off $4.5 million from Shohei Ohtani's account to cover his gambling debt. Mizuhara's comments regarding the gambling fraud have lacked conviction, as both the MLB and the IRS have opened investigations against the tainted interpreter.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While Shohei is yet to face the media, opening up about the case, the two-way phenom is busy enjoying the reception he received at his first Dodger Stadium game of 2024, despite it not being the start of the regular season yet. Mizuhara's gambling links are said to have been running deep for a long time, even before Ohtani entered the big leagues.

Shohei Ohtani is set to face the media amid Ippei Mizuhara's gambling scandal on Monday

On Monday, $700 million two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani will face the media and address the questions surrounding Ippei Mizuhara's mass internal theft and gambling tailgate. Ohtani had not commented on the matter since it surfaced last week during the Seoul Series.

"It’s the right thing to do. I’m happy he’s going to speak and speak to what he knows and give his thoughts on the whole situation. I think it will give us all a little bit more clarity." - Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on Shohei Ohtani addressing the media on Monday

Ohtani's attorneys had filed the case against Mizuhara for mismanagement of funds and siphoning money out of Shohei's accounts. Wire transactions showcased Ohtani's account, directing some amount into an alleged bookmaker's account, and the same had been introduced in court by his attorneys, alleging Mizuhara for the ordeal.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.