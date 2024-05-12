"I just want to be an asset for them" - Dodgers veteran Miguel Rojas on helping the likes of Mookie Betts and Gavin Lux at shortstop

The Los Angeles Dodgers tied their series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park with a 5-0 win on Saturday. Their finale on Sunday will be the deciding game for both teams.

Meanwhile, Venezuelan infielder Miguel Rojas is mentoring his fellow teammates, while continuing the Dodgers successful season. Last year, when Rojas came to Los Angeles from the Miami Marlins in a trade for Jacob Amaya, he wasn’t expecting to get a position like that.

“Nobody when I came to this organization asked me, ‘Hey, we want you to be a leader’ or ‘We want you to be a mentor.’ It’s just who I want to be and who I want to be for the future,” Rojas said, via True Blue LA.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He joined the Dodgers on a two-year contract worth $11 million and has a club option available for 2025. His presence became more important when Gavin Lux suffered defensively and Mookie Betts had to switch to shortstop in mid-season.

“I feel like if you help your teammates and you help the people who are going to play next to you, your job is going to be easier,” Rojas said. “That’s always my mentality when I’m trying to get Mookie in a better spot defensively, or when I was trying to help Miguel Vargas, or when I talked to Lux.

“I just want to be an asset for them. It’s the same when I’m looking to them on the offensive side, or the baserunning, or what to look for at the plate. I feel like we feed off each other, and we help a lot.”

Miguel Rojas has played 25 games in Dodger Blue this season, contributing six RBIs, eight runs and two home runs for the team. He has a stat line of .256/.328/.431 while maintaining a .759 OPS. He’s filling in for Lux, but not on a day-to-day basis.

On Wednesday, Miguel Rojas last played in the series against his former team, the Marlins. In the last five games, he went 3 for 13 with a single RBI on his record.

Dodgers All-Star recognizes Miguel Rojas’ help in his development

Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star player Mookie Betts acknowledges Miguel Rojas' contribution to his understanding of the game. Even now, Betts can be seen catching up with Rojas on-field during games.

“He’s one of the best in the game. Having him give me all the knowledge he has, is awesome. I love learning,” Betts said of Rojas at Dodgers spring training season. “He’s really kind of going a little bit too fast, but I’d rather have him be on me, stay on me to make sure I’m doing everything right than not at all.”

However, the Dodgers are still struggling to settle on their infield situation. While Freddie Freeman plays at first base, Max Muncy at third and Betts is an everyday shortstop, the second base position is still undecided.

Lux made a return as a second baseman for the Dodgers-Padres series, but his performance was lackluster, with a 0-8 score in the last few games. This has raised questions about his regularity in the lineup and the return of Miguel Rojas in upcoming outings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback