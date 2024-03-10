“I just want to help this team win” - Dodgers manager repeats Gavin Lux’s positive attitude despite new role

The Los Angeles Dodgers have decided on the shortstop position. On Friday, they moved Mookie Betts to the shortstop position and Gavin Lux to second base.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts discussed Lux’s upbeat attitude towards the position shift. According to Jack Harris of the L.A. Times, Roberts repeated Lux’s words, saying (via Dodgers Nation):

“His response was, ‘I just want to win. I just want to help this team win and be a part of what we’re doing.’ Obviously, there’s some disappointment.

"I’d be surprised if there weren’t. But he’s a professional, and he’s gonna embrace being our starting second baseman.”

The Dodgers captain said that they had discussions about the position shift with both players on Thursday. Although they agreed to the developments, there was some obvious disappointment from Lux.

The 26-year-old has been preparing for the shortstop role throughout the offseason. The shift wasn’t part of the management‘s initial plans at the start of spring training but was finalized when Lux’s struggles during practice games became apparent.

Gavin Lux reported to the camp fully healthy, but his poor defense in the Cactus League games led the franchise to shift him.

In the 2023 season, Lux was expected to play as the Dodgers' shortstop but missed the entire season due to a major right knee surgery to repair torn ligaments.

Can Gavin Lux stand up to Mookie Betts' legacy at second base for the Dodgers?

In the 2023 season, Mookie Betts had an exceptional performance, hitting .307 with 39 home runs and 107 RBIs in 152 games.

He had a standout season, finishing second in the National League MVP voting. During the season, Betts played 107 games in right field, 70 at second base and 16 at shortstop, starting at shortstop for the first time in his MLB career.

Now, with Gavin Lux at second base, it will be interesting to see how well he proves to be in Mookie Betts’ place. Lux has prior experience at second base, where he did 153 starts over four years.

