“I knew this was going to happen” - Dodgers star Teoscar Hernandez relishing offensive opportunities in loaded lineup

Teoscar Hernandez has been phenomenal for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season. He signed a single-year contract worth $23.5 million to join the company of Dodgers’ elite lineup.

On Saturday, Teoscar Hernandez made a grand slam against Padres’ reliever Enyel De Los Santos to give his team a 5-0 lead, ultimately winning the game. Hernandez was well aware of his assignment when he signed with them.

“When I signed here, I knew this was gonna happen,” Hernández said, per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register. “You have Mookie, Freddie, Ohtani, Will and Muncy, those guys take a lot of walks. I knew I was going to hit behind them and I was going to have a lot of opportunities with men in scoring position or men on base.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After the Dodegrs 5-0 victory over division rival Padres, Dodgers reporter Kirsten Watson caught up with Teoscar Hernandez. Hernandez shared that playing for a good team against a great rival is his one of longing wishes.

“This is what I dream for. I’m finally here, playing for a good team, with a good rivalry,” Hernandez told SportsNet LA.

Expand Tweet

Teoscar Hernandez has 33 RBIs, 27 runs and 11 home runs with a stat line of .252/.316/.497 with a .813 OPS. However, except for Saturday, he’s been struggling in recent games. In his last five games, He went 3-for-16 with seven RBIs and two home runs.

In the finale between the division rivals on Sunday, the Padres won the series with a 4-0 score. Luis Arraez, Fernanado Tatis Jr., Jake Cronenworth and Xander Bogaerts scored the RBIs in that game, while Teoscar Hernandez remained hitless in his four at-bats.

Dodgers ace believes it’ll take some time to regain his pre-injury form

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost their road series against the San Deigo Padres on Sunday. They even the series lead on Saturday, but ultimately lost the finale to the division rivals on Sunday.

After his second Tommy John Surgery, Walker Buehler started his season for the first time in two years. He played his second game of the season on Sunday against the Padres. However, it didn't turn out well. Buehler earned three runs in 3.1 innings that his team failed to cover up, resulting in a series loss.

“There’s a timeline before I kind of jump off a bridge. I mean, It’s going to take me a minute to recreate everything that needs to be a certain pitcher in Major League,” Buehler said about his shaky season start to SportsNet LA.

Expand Tweet

Entering on Monday, The Dodgers (27-15) are leading the NL West, followed by the Padres (22-21). They have a three-game road series at Oracle Park against the San Francisco Giants starting Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback