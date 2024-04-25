“I knew I wasn’t on that flight” - Shohei Ohtani laughs about inaccurately reported trip to Toronto ahead of matchup with Blue Jays

Los Angeles Dodgers fans are wholeheartedly enjoying "Sho-time." While Ohtani continues to lead the Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays fans may still be grieving over how close they were to reportedly signing the two-time MVP.

Ohtani did confess that he followed the news of him being on a flight to Toronto (which he wasn’t) during his free agency, and was curious about the false alarm that broke several Blue Jays' hearts.

“I was just following the news,” Ohtani said through his interpreter, via The Orange County Register, when reminded about the drama that occurred last December involving his private flight-tracking on his way from Orange County to Toronto that prompted a false hope for Toronto fans.

“I knew I wasn’t on that flight. So I was curious too.”

That scar may need more time to heal as Shohei Ohtani continues to dominate with the league’s best records in hits (39), batting average (.371), slugging percentage (.695), OPS (1.128), doubles (14) and total bases (73).

After his home run against the New York Mets on Sunday, he surpassed former MLB legend Hideki Matsui to sit atop the list of Japan-born players with the most home runs.

His next aim is to break his current manager, Dave Roberts' single-season home run record for the Dodgers (7). Shohei Ohtani has six homers so far but with his hot streak, this record is a matter of time.

Ohtani is unwilling to give up his two-way style

Last year, Shohei Ohtani underwent his second Tommy John surgery for a torn ligament in his right hand which restricted his two-way style. He is currently focusing on being the best Designated Hitter for the LA Dodgers as he continues his rehab. He’s currently limited to 50 to 60 throws from about 40 feet daily.

“My rehab on the throwing side is ongoing, but my rehab for hitting has been done for a while,” said Ohtani. “So it’s really about being able to maintain the intensity and just being prepared for the game.”

“I have more time in general, so there’s benefit to that,” he added. “But at the same time … I am preparing the same way I’ve been preparing, in a sense. That hasn’t changed. But it’s been much easier to be able to maintain my conditioning without having to put a lot of effort into the pitching side.”

The Dodgers face the Blue Jays on Friday at Rogers Center, with Ohtani looking to deliver an impactful performance once again.

