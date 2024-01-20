"I know he's going to be a bulldog" - Jordan Montgomery's former teammate 'praying' for star pitcher's Rangers reunion

Jordan Montgomery enjoyed a memorable season with the Texas Rangers, who won their first-ever World Series title last year. Montgomery played a pivotal role in leading the team to victory against all the top seeds.

Montgomery won his first World Series ring in November and is now a free agent. So far, several teams have shown interest in him, including the Yankees, Giants and Cardinals.

However, according to reports, Montgomery's former team, the Texas Rangers, has shown a lot of interest in him.

Recently, the pitcher's former teammate and Rangers ace, Dane Dunning, expressed his desire to play alongside Montgomery on the MLB Network Radio.

“I hope nothing but success for him. I hope he comes back with the Rangers. I pray he does. But wherever he ends up, I know he's going to be a bulldog and I know he's going to do great,” Dunning said.

Dane Dunning has been a part of the Rangers for three seasons and shared the rotation with Jordan Montgomery for a brief period. During that time, he learned how reliable Montgomery was as a teammate.

“I think Jordan's a stand-up guy. He's a great person to be around. He's obviously the ultimate bulldog, ultimate competitor… he was there for us when we needed him most.”

Montgomery began the season with the St. Louis Cardinals on a one-year, $10 million contract to avoid arbitration. However, two months before the postseason, he was traded to Texas along with Chris Stratton in exchange for John King, Thomas Saggese, and Tekoah Roby. Although the trade may have seemed costly for the Rangers, Montgomery's outstanding performance in October proved it was worth it.

Despite playing for seven years, Jordan Montgomery has not received any personal honors. Nevertheless, he is known to be one of the most dependable pitchers. In 2023, he played six games and recorded a 3-1 record in four series.

Although Montgomery was expensive during the ALDS and World Series, he had an impressive 1.29 ERA in the three games of the ALCS and gave no runs in the ALWC. This makes him an attractive starter for teams that are regular postseason participants.

Which teams are pursuing Jordan Montgomery?

Jordan Montgomery has consistently performed well, maintaining an average 3.50 ERA over the past three seasons, pitching a total of 524.1 innings. His experience in postseason play also makes him a valuable acquisition for any team.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported that at least six teams, including the Angels, Phillies, Red Sox, and Yankees, have expressed interest in Montgomery. However, there is a chance that the Giants may shift their focus after acquiring Jordan Hicks, and the Yankees may be satisfied with the addition of Marcus Stroman to their rotation.

Nonetheless, whichever team Jordan Montgomery chooses to join, he will undoubtedly be a headline-signing of the offseason.

