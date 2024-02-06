"I'll believe it when I see it" "I wouldn't hold my breath" - Mets fans displeased with reports that team plans on spending big in 2025

The New York Mets are likely finished with their offseason moves, according to reports, while their division rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves, continue to improve their rosters.

Despite speculation that the Mets' payroll is the reason for the lack of major signings, the team did make a $325 million offer to Yoshonobu Yamamoto. The Mets' management also does not consider the budget to be a pressing concern.

“If David Stearns went to Steve Cohen and said we can drastically improve our offense for X Amount of money, a couple million. Of course they would do it.” - Andy Martino.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

However, some Mets fans do not agree with the team's front-office decisions. On X, they have expressed their honest verdicts about the club’s offseason moves.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Last year, the Mets bore a payroll worth $346 million just to be placed second-to-last in the NL East with only 75 wins. They also traded two All-Star pitchers, Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, at the 2023 trade deadline, but still owe Scherzer $30.8 million and Verlander $25 million this season.

In addition, Luis Severino (one year, $13 million) and Harrison Bader (one year, $10.5 million) have not yet signed long-term deals with the Mets. Meanwhile, players such as Francisco Lindor, Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo are taking significant salaries from Steve Cohen’s wallet.

What are the Mets’ plans for 2024?

This offseason has been eventful with some historic signings, headlined by Shohei Ohtani signing the largest professional sports contract in North American history, while his compatriot, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, became the highest-paid pitcher in MLB history.

Unfortunately, Mets fans have felt left out of the excitement as their team hasn't signed any big names yet. Instead, the Mets are looking to give some of their younger talents a chance this season.

Alternatively, the Mets could opt to pursue big free agents next offseason instead of wasting their efforts now. Prominent players such as Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes, Zack Wheeler, Shane Bieber and Jose Altuve could be available next year if they do not reach an agreement with their respective clubs.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.