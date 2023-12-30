"I love baseball because of the baseball films” - When Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein admitted to being clueless about American sports

London-born actor Brett Goldstein really came into the national spotlight through his role as Roy Kent in the series "Ted Lasso." While he grew up in a soccer-mad household, his knowledge of US sports is lacking, as he told "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in 2021.

Discussing the NFL, Goldstein provided an interesting critique of the sport and said:

"You call it football, but you use your hands, so ... what are you doing?I've watched the Super Bowl five times. It stops every three seconds, then there's an advert, then something happens, then there's a chat and mics, people talking ... Americans must be geniuses because I've watched it five times and still have no idea what's going on."

Brett Goldstein then turned to the topic of the MLB:

"I went to a baseball game and I love baseball because of the baseball films, but what I realize about baseball films is they cut out all the game shows and the adverts.

"There's an advert every minute, people brought on the field to fire a T-shirt at you and the worst thing of all with American sports is that at some point, at any point you are in danger of being put on camera and you have to get off with the person next to you."

See the video below (timestamp 6:12):

Brett Goldstein's North American tour in 2024

Brett Goldstein is set to kick off his "Second Best Night of Your Life Tour 2024" on January 18 of the new year and will be performing in venues across the US and Canada.

Before the tour ends on May 17, Goldstein will be performing in Chicago, Vancouver, Detroit, Philadelphia, Austin, Las Vegas and more. General tickets were made available on December 15, 2023, and can be bought on Ticketmaster.

Will there be another season of "Ted Lasso"?

While "Ted Lasso" was a huge hit, the series does not appear to be coming back for another season. While Apple has not given a definitive answer about series 4, creator and starring actor Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein have discussed it.

Sudeikis told Deadline in March this year:

"This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell. The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet—that being Season 3—it’s flattering."

While that was not the news everyone wanted to hear, it certainly looks like the series has finished. However, given the demand for season four, it can't be completely ruled out.

