"I'm betting he's done for the season" - Yankees fans devastated after ace pitcher Gerrit Cole's injury puts early season in tailspin

After complaining about arm pain last week, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole underwent an MRI. With conclusive results still unavailable, and the commencement of the regular season drawing nearer by the day, fans in the Bronx were getting increasingly worried.

Then, on March 13, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that Cole would be out for 1-2 months as he flies to Los Angeles to consult renowned doctor Neal El Attrache. Even on the heels of such devastating news, Yankees fans fear as though the truth could be worse still.

"Yankees ace Gerrit Cole will be out at least 1-2 months and has an appointment to fly to LA to see noted surgeon Neal El Attrache @nypostsports has learned" - Jon Heyman

For New York Yankees fans, the news is nothing short of devastating. Last season, Gerrit Cole was awarded the AL Cy Young Award on account of his magnificent season, in which he went 15-4, pitching to a league-best 2.63 ERA. Now, it is unclear whether or not the 33-year old will need Tommy John, or any other sort of reconstructive surgery.

For Yankees fans, concerns about their team's honesty surrounding injuries is not new. Last season, they were told that captain Aaron Judge was "day to day" after smashing through an outfield wall against the Los Angeles Dodgers in June. it was subsequently learned that Judge had torn a ligament on the play, and ended up missing two months.

Moreover, the cases of pitchers Carlos Rodon and Frankie Montas did little to assuage fans' concerns about the honesty of their front office. A 2022 Cy Young contender as a member of the San Francisco Giants, Rodon was sidelined in spring training with back issues. Initially downplayed, Rodon did not return until mid-summer. Meanwhile, Montas revealed that the injuries that kept him out of action for the entirety of 2022 had existed at the time of his acquisition by the Yankees.

Gerrit Cole absence could have far-reaching ramifications for his team

By now, it is likely that Yankees GM Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone have learned their lesson about glossing over injury details. However, even if they have divulged true information, the situation is still grim. Last year, Gerrit Cole held their rotation together, despite a horrendous offensive campaign.

Regardless of how long the ace is out of the lineup this year, any time at all without one of the world's best pitcher is a disadvantage of very untimely proportions.

