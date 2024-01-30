"I'm just getting started" - Ronald Acuna Jr. oozes confidence after clinching BBWAA's MVP Award

In a heartwarming and humble message, Ronald Acuna Jr. expressed his gratitude after being awarded the Most Valuable Player honor on the 100th anniversary of the Baseball Writer’s Assiciation of America (BBWAA) awards. Taking to his Instagram account, Acuna shared a heartfelt letter addressed to the baseball writers, Atlanta Braves fans, and fellow players who received awards.

The Atlanta Braves outfielder began by thanking the BBWAA for making a dream come true for a kid from La Sabana. He attributed his MVP achievement to the incredible support of his teammates and the devoted Atlanta Braves fans. Acknowledging the importance of family and the blessings from God, Acuna emphasized that his success was a colective effort.

"I couldn’t play the way I did last season without their support, without the love of my family, and most importantly without God blessing and watching over me". - Ronald Acuna Jr.

In a gracious nod to his peers, Ronald Acuna congratulated all the players who received awards that night, expressing that it’s an honor to play the game alongside them. Looking towards the future, he assured everyone that he’s just getting started in his baseball journey, feeling stronger, faster, and healthier than ever.

"I’m just getting started with what I can do in this sport. I’m feeling stronger, faster and healthier than ever [...] I won’t just talk about it, I’ll be about it."

Ronald Acuna became the NL MVP after breaking several records.

Acuna’s on-field achievements with the Atlanta Braves have been nothing short of spectacular, and he made history by becoming the first player in the history of both the American and National Leagues to hit at least 40 home runs and steal at least 70 bases in a single season.

The BBWAA awards ceremony also celebrated other standout performers, with Shohei Ohtani receiving his second American League MVP award. Ohtani expressed gratitude to the Angels organization for the past six years and the Dodgers for believing in him as he embarks on the next phase of his career.

Acuna’s message, filled with humility and optimism, resonated with the audience. As he looks forward to the upcoming season, the NL MVP’s commitment to giving his best on the field and continuing to make a positive impact in the sport is evident.

