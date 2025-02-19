“I’m no king” – When Aaron Judge downplayed his superstar status amid Yankees’ first-place run

Aaron Judge made his MLB debut with the New York Yankees in 2016. He got a cup of coffee in the league, playing in just 27 games, but it was enough to get a grasp of big-league pitching.

Ad

The following season, he exploded at the plate. He was doing nothing but hitting home run after home run and putting the Bronx Bombers in a good spot in the American League East.

By June, Judge's name was buzzing. Fans were going crazy over his immense power. One journalist went as far as to call him the "King of New York" which Judge politely declined, via Razz and Jazz Sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm no king. The whole team is doing well, we're having a good season. I'm just glad we're in first place right now" said Judge.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Judge did not want all the spotlight to be on him. He knew he was not the sole reason for the Yanks' success during the 2017 season, but he was a big part of it.

Gary Sanchez, Didi Gregorius, and Brett Gardner were also big parts of the offense. They also had a good rotation with Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, and CC Sabathia.

Aaron Judge could do no wrong for the Yankees in 2017

New York Yankees - Aaron Judge (Photo via IMAGN)

The 2017 season was nothing short of spectacular for Aaron Judge. He had the Yankees' fanbase excited for the future with what he was able to do during his rookie season.

Ad

He easily made the All-Star team that year, and even participated in the Home Run Derby. He defied all odds when he hit the roof of LoanDepot Park on multiple occasions.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Not only did he do that, but he ended up winning the title. He became the first Yankee player to win the Home Run Derby since Robinson Cano did it in 2011.

After the derby, Judge kept hitting home runs at a historic pace. He finished the season with 52 home runs which broke Mark McGwire's rookie home run record he set in 1987.

At the end of the season, Judge was named the American League Rookie of the Year. It was not much of a competition between him and Boston Red Sox rookie Andrew Benintendi.

That was just the start of what was to come. Since then, Judge has become a six-time All-Star, Roberto Clemente Award winner, and a two-time American League MVP.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback