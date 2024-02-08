"I’m like, ‘Oh, boy, here we go'" - Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reveals Joe Kelly's notorious side with hilarious wild pitch story

Joe Kelly has always been a favorite among Los Angeles Dodgers fans. Whether it was his altercation with Carlos Correa, his story of wearing a mariachi jacket at the White House or his wife being gifted a Porsche by Shohei Ohtani for giving up his jersey number, Kelly has some stories to tell.

One of his most memorable moments came during the 2020 season, when he almost recreated a scene from the movie "Major League" against the Houston Astros. The only difference was that he had preplanned it and informed Dodgers manager Dave Roberts beforehand.

“Joe has that ability like some people do, to kind of be outside of things, and hear things, see things, have conversations, throw behind hitters’ heads, and then still lock back into the job at hand,” Roberts said on the "PosCast" show.

“There was one moment where Joe … comes in the game and goes, ‘Hey Doc, I’m going to throw the first one to the backstop, but don’t worry this is intentional. I give him the ball. Go back to the dugout. The first one goes to the backstop. I’m like, ‘Oh, boy, here we go.’ But he called his shot.”

What has 2024 got in store for Joe Kelly?

Joe Kelly returned to the Dodgers in 2023 after a brief stint with the Chicago White Sox. He agreed to a $8 million deal to play in 2024, shortly after the club declined his $9.5 million option.

Kelly posted a 4.12 ERA last year across 39.1 innings, playing in 42 games. The two-time World Series champ could prove to be a valuable asset in late innings and clutch situations to support Shohei Ohtani and company.

It will be interesting to see if Kelly's bold personality will rub off on his new teammates, which include Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow.

