"I remember it's the best day of my life" - When a young fan's meeting with Mike Trout left indelible impact

Among several fan meets, Mike Trout perhaps remembers only a handful of them. However, the meeting with 7-year-old Gavin Edelson in 2018 has to be among those.

In his ESPN newsletter, sportswriter Jeff Pasan reported the heartwarming story of the young boy's encounter with his baseball hero.

Gavin Edelson had been a Trout fan from a very young age. But little Gavin knew more than just a name. He knew Trout’s birthday, his wife's name, where he was from and more. While his friends might not know about MLB, he was a regular viewer of MLB Network.

Despite being a Baltimore native, Gavin became a Los Angeles Angels fan when Jason and Julie Edelson took a family trip to Camden Yards to watch the Angels-Orioles game in 2015. Gavin, who was just three years old then, started to mimic Trout's gestures and steadily became one of his admirers.

To support his favorite player and team, Gavin returned in 2018 wearing his Troutfit with a sign of Mike Trout's "#1 FAN.” But little did he know that a life-cherishing moment was waiting for him.

"I remember it's the best day of my life, because I got to hang out with Mike Trout," Gavin said about his encounter with Trout, via Jeff Passan.

While stretching near the third-base line, Trout noticed a little fan in a Troutfit and waved. To everyone's surprise, Trout approached little Gavin and made him his pregame exercise partner.

“I saw him, wearing my jersey, and I think it's everybody's dream to be messing around with big league players," Trout said in an interview in 2019, via Jeff Passan.

"I thought it was cool. I thought it was a great experience for him. He's going to live with that forever, and he's going to tell all his friends. … Just interaction with the guys, bringing him on the field, watching BP, I think it's special for him."

Trout talked to the star-struck Gavin and tried to make him comfortable.

“After a couple minutes, he started talking to us," Trout said. "We all started talking to him and got to make him feel comfortable. You obviously don't want to make him feel too overwhelmed.”

ESPN’s Eddie Matz shared some of those moments on X.

Mike Trout as the Angels’ star

There is no doubt that the LA Angels considered Mike Trout as their franchise star when they offered him a $426.5 million contract with a no-trade condition.

Trout is also repaying them by staying in Anaheim despite having an easier choice to join other teams. Trout wants to remain loyal to the Angels and win a championship with them.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, while not naming names, Trout wants Angels general manager Arte Moreno to get some free agents for the team's success in 2024.

"There's a couple of guys out there still that can help this team (be) better," Trout said, according to Passan. "I'm going to keep pushing as long as I can until the season starts or until them guys sign. It's obviously Arte's decision. I'm going to put my two cents in there."

Whether or not Trout can achieve his goal in 2024 remains to be seen.

