“I respect the sh*t out of that dude, the guy doesn't stress out at all” - Tyler Glasnow on Shohei Ohtani's composure amid translator betting scandal

Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani garnered a lot of attention when he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the two-way phenom also had his fair share of controversies entering into the 2024 season.

Ohtani’s longtime ex-interpreter Ippei Mizuhara faced illegal betting and theft allegations. Although the three-time All-Star has been cleared of any wrongdoings now, at that time his name was also tangled up in the controversy.

In a recent "Steele the Show" episode, Dodgers ace Tyler Glasnow talked about Ohtani’s calm demeanor through the media uproar surrounding his alleged involvement in the betting scandal.

“It’s pretty impressive to watch him, not only be like the number one face of baseball and do all the stuff and all that added stress like the guy doesn’t stress out at all. All that time during it, he was just the same like smiley happy guy,” Glasnow said (0:40).

“And I think he just knew nothing like he didn’t do anything. So I think it was easy for him to just be like, all right, this is annoying but whatever. But I respect the sh*t out of that, dude. It’s crazy.”

The Dodgers acquired both Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow in the offseason. The duo have been quite effective during the games with Glasnow overpowering hitters while Ohtani overpowering pitchers in their respective roles.

Shohei Ohtani kept his game tight despite challenges off the field

Tyler Glasnow also discussed Shohei Ohtani’s on-field demeanor during that time. Glasnow said (0:14):

“He didn’t have any sort of like weird thing going on there was no extra like, weird stuff in the clubhouse. I think he knew early on that, he had nothing to do with it, so he was just like, all right, this is whatever it is right now, it’s annoying to deal with, but it’s gonna go away.”

Although Ohtani was never seen distressed in public, the Japanese star was disturbed by the allegations initially.

"Initially I really didn't have much sleep, obviously, with the things that were happening, but now I've been able to really have a pretty consistent routine, been able to sleep well, so I think those are leading to good results," Ohtani said via his new interpreter.

During the investigations, no proof was found that Shohei Ohtani had any knowledge of Ippei Mizuhara’s gambling activities. Ohtani has had a strong start to the 2024 season with a .361 batting average, 12 homers, 30 RBIs and 1.108 OPS.

