What's better than one World Series title? Two World Series titles! At least that is what Dusty Baker told the media after winning his first Fall Classic as a manager. The legendary skipper has been extended for another year to defend the Houston Astros World Series title.

Brian McTaggart @brianmctaggart Dusty Baker confirms he'll return to manage the Astros in 2023, though the contract isn't finalized: "I always said if I win one, I want two. I like to keep my word. This is as much fun as I've had ever." Dusty Baker confirms he'll return to manage the Astros in 2023, though the contract isn't finalized: "I always said if I win one, I want two. I like to keep my word. This is as much fun as I've had ever."

Baker, who is 73 years old, became the oldest manager in World Series history with his recent title win. Despite the team's success since his arrival, the legendary coach insisted that bigger things are ahead and that the team will compete for another championship in 2023.

"I see us winning here for a period of time ... God called me here to Houston to do this" - Baker via Brian McTaggart h/t B/R Walk-Off

With the targets on their backs, the Houston Astros will have their work cut out for them as they aim to become the first repeat World Series champion since the '99-'00 New York Yankees and Dusty Baker to become the first skipper to win back-to-back titles since Hall of Famer Joe Torre.

Dusty Baker congratulated by Barry Bonds

Baker and Bonds during their time together at the Bay Area.

Dusty Baker and Barry Bonds were friends for ten years in San Francisco. Dusty arrived in 1993 and left in 2003 to manage the Chicago Cubs. The manager and player had an individual award-laden time together.

Baker and Bonds won the National League Manager of the Year and MVP awards in their first season together. Dusty would go on to win two more Manager of the Year awards in 1997 and 2000, while Barry would win back-to-back NL MVP awards in 2001-02.

In a congratulatory post on the social media site Instagram, the seven-time National League MVP extended his congratulations to his former coach and mentor after the latter won his first World Series as a manager.

"Words can’t express how happy I am for #DustyBaker tonight. Congrats friend - you deserve it and I hope you enjoy every moment! #worldserieschamps #2022WorldSeries" - @ Barry Bonds

Just days later, it was announced that Bonds was one of the preliminary candidates for the 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame. Maybe someday, the duo will once again reunite in Cooperstown.

